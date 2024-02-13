Love Is Blind Status Check: Find Out Where All the Couples Stand Before Season 6 Premiere

Open your eyes to all the Love Is Blind success stories.
When Netflix drops season six in honor of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, viewers will find out who may join the list of couples who said "I do" at the altar after falling hard in the pods.
While dubbed a "social experiment," the reality show has already proven that it is, indeed, possible to form a deep connection without ever seeing your significant other. The proof to back up this hypothesis?
Look no further than season four stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, who got off to a rocky start when he first proposed to Irina Solomonova, but have since tied the knot. Six months later, they became the first Love Is Blind pair to announce they're expecting a baby.
Bliss shared news of her pregnancy in November 2023, writing on Instagram, "Baby G is the most lucky to have @zackgoytowski as a daddy! We are blessed beyond and so grateful!"
Only two months later, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux—who got married in season three—announced they, too, are expecting their first baby.
Alexa debuted her baby bump in an Instagram video showing her reading a newspaper with the headline, "Baby Lemieux Coming 2024." As the Texas couple put in the caption, they already know their little one will be "the best of me and the best of you."
And the baby bliss doesn't stop there. A third Love Is Blind alum also revealed her pregnancy last year: season one's Giannina Gibelli. However, the father is not her costar and former fiancé Damian Powers, who ultimately turned her down at the altar. She's since moved on and is preparing for parenthood with Bachelor Nation member Blake Horstmann.
"We are completely over the moon," the duo exclusively told E! News in November. "It was the best surprise we could have asked for and we can't wait to meet our little angel in just a few more months."
But not all cast members ended up with a happily ever after. Read on to learn where other pairings from Love Is Blind stand now.