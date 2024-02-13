Love Is Blind Status Check: Find Out Where All the Couples Stand Before Season 6 Premiere

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Recap: Which Couples Are Still Together?!

Open your eyes to all the Love Is Blind success stories.

When Netflix drops season six in honor of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, viewers will find out who may join the list of couples who said "I do" at the altar after falling hard in the pods.

While dubbed a "social experiment," the reality show has already proven that it is, indeed, possible to form a deep connection without ever seeing your significant other. The proof to back up this hypothesis?

Look no further than season four stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, who got off to a rocky start when he first proposed to Irina Solomonova, but have since tied the knot. Six months later, they became the first Love Is Blind pair to announce they're expecting a baby.

Bliss shared news of her pregnancy in November 2023, writing on Instagram, "Baby G is the most lucky to have @zackgoytowski as a daddy! We are blessed beyond and so grateful!"