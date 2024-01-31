Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Oscars Nomination Snub for Barbie Role

Watch : Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence on Oscars Nomination Snub

This Barbie has no hard feelings over her Oscar snub.

Margot Robbie is finally weighing in on the controversy that emerged after she didn't pick up a Best Actress nomination for Barbie and Greta Gerwig was omitted from the Best Director race. And as she sees it, there is just too much to be grateful for to focus on the perceived snubs.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," the 33-year-old said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30, according to Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Fortunately, she and Greta will each still arrive at the 2024 Oscars as nominees in other categories. As a producer on the film, Margot is nominated in Best Picture category, while Greta and her co-writer (and IRL partner) Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay.