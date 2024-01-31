Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Oscars Nomination Snub for Barbie Role

Barbie star Margot Robbie shared her thoughts on her Best Actress Oscar snub, saying, "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed."

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 31, 2024 11:20 PMTags
OscarsBarbieCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence on Oscars Nomination Snub

This Barbie has no hard feelings over her Oscar snub.

Margot Robbie is finally weighing in on the controversy that emerged after she didn't pick up a Best Actress nomination for Barbie and Greta Gerwig was omitted from the Best Director race. And as she sees it, there is just too much to be grateful for to focus on the perceived snubs.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," the 33-year-old said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30, according to Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Fortunately, she and Greta will each still arrive at the 2024 Oscars as nominees in other categories. As a producer on the film, Margot is nominated in Best Picture category, while Greta and her co-writer (and IRL partner) Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

photos
Margot Robbie's Barbie-Inspired Fashion

In fact, Margot marveled at how "incredible" it was that the film picked up eight nominations.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture," she continued. "And it's already done that. Way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

And while Margot is taking it in stride, her Barbie costars previously expressed their frustrations about her being left off the Best Actress list.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Trending Stories

1

Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Barbie Role

2

Travis Kelce Has Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys

3

Broadway Star Hinton Battle Dead at 67

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie," Ryan Gosling, who earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination, said in a statement to E! News, "the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

For America Ferrera, who picked up her first-ever Oscar nod for playing Gloria in Barbie, she believes the oversight underscores the film's message.

"It's really a disappointment. It's just so undeniable what they created. How unprecedented, how unexpected," the Best Supporting Actress nominee told The Today Show on Jan. 24. "And I think that's what people are bummed about."

Ultimately for Margot, just being a member of the Barbie family means she has a great day, every day, regardless of any trophies.

"I've never been a part of something like this," she added during the SAG screening. "I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm."

Keep reading for more snubs and surprises from the 2024 Oscar nominations.

James Gourley / Stringer (Getty)

SNUB: Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie

Despite Barbie being one of the year's most successful films, two of its most important players did not find themselves among this year's Oscars hopefuls.

Director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie were not nominated in either the Best Director or Leading Actress, despite both having earned nods at the Golden Globes in the equivalent categories. 

Barbie is nominated for Best Picture (which includes Margot as a Producer), and Greta and her husband and writing partner Noah Baumbach were nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

FUN SURPRISE: Couples

There were a total of four couples nominated together across the categories this year: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach in the Adapted Screenplay category for Barbie, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall's Best Original Screenplay, and couple Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are nominated alongside Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly in Best Picture, for Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively. 

Francois Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: May December

May December only earned a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category, leaving lead actors NataliePortman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton unrecognized. 

François Duhamel/Courtesy of Netflix

SNUB: Charles Melton

Unfortunately, despite general critical acclaim for his work in May December, Charles Melton has been left off the list for Best Supporting Actor—dashing our hopes and dreams of the Riverdale-to-Academy-Award-Winner pipeline coming to fruition this year and earning the actor a personal snub designation. 

Liz Parkinson/Netflix ©2023

SURPRISE: Nyad

Netflix's Nyad tells the biographical story of Diana Nyad's journey to be the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida. Though the film has relatively flown under the radar, it earned deserved nominations for its two female leads: Annette Bening in the Best Actress category for her work as Diana, and Jodie Foster in Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bonnie Stoll.

Dave Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

SNUB: Past Lives

In what became one of the fan-favorites of the year, Past Lives only earned two nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

Though up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Greta Lee and director Celine Song did not earn individual nods for their work despite both being nominated at the Golden Globes. 

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

GOOD SURPRISE: Female Directors

This is the first year in which three of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women: Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. 

Unfortuantely, only Justine also earned a nomination in the Best Director category. 

Apple Originals

SNUB: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo missed out on a Lead Actor nomination for his work in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film did earn a number of nods, including in the Best Picture and Director categories. Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while Lily Gladstone received a much-deserved nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role—it is also a historic one, making Lily the first Native American actress to be nominated in the category.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

SNUB: Fantasia Barrino

The American Idol alum was left off the Leading Actress nominations for her work as Celie in The Color Purple—a role which she also played in the Broadway adaptation—despite previous Oscar buzz.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Barbie Role

2

Travis Kelce Has Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys

3

Broadway Star Hinton Battle Dead at 67

4

Kelly Clarkson Says Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis Led Her to Lose Weight

5

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo