Julia Fox's Daring New E! Fashion Competition Show Will Make You Say OMG

Watch : 'OMG Fashun': First Look at Julia Fox's New Competition Series

Get ready for a fashion competition like you've never seen before.

Julia Fox is challenging the most disruptive up-and-coming designers to turn basic into bats--t on E!'s new reality series OMG Fashun.

"Hey, b----hs!" the host and executive producer said in the first look, released Feb. 1. "Nothing is off limits."

But as the preview teased, some looks will be more avant-garde than others. "It looks like a labia," she noted of one design in the teaser, "but, hey, we're pro-pussy over here."

And pro pushing the boundaries.

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Fox added in a statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"