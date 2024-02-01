Julia Fox's Daring New E! Fashion Competition Show Will Make You Say OMG

Julia Fox and stylist Law Roach will co-host E!'s eccentric new fashion competition series OMG Fashun where today's most disruptive designers will push the envelope like never before.

Watch: 'OMG Fashun': First Look at Julia Fox's New Competition Series

Get ready for a fashion competition like you've never seen before.

Julia Fox is challenging the most disruptive up-and-coming designers to turn basic into bats--t on E!'s new reality series OMG Fashun.

"Hey, b----hs!" the host and executive producer said in the first look, released Feb. 1. "Nothing is off limits."

But as the preview teased, some looks will be more avant-garde than others. "It looks like a labia," she noted of one design in the teaser, "but, hey, we're pro-pussy over here."

And pro pushing the boundaries.

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Fox added in a statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"

photos
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

And Fox is the perfect person for the job, according to Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries at NBCUniversal Entertainment Rachel Smith.

"Julia is a tour de force in the industry and a champion for up-and-coming designers," she said. "This show celebrates fashion's newest disruptors as they push the boundaries for their ultimate muse, Julia, and we're excited to share their original and unique perspectives with our audience."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for H&M

Joining Fox as co-host of OMG Fashun is renowned image architect and Zendaya's stylist Law Roach.

Each episode will challenge three designers to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's bold brain. Using unexpected materials and techniques, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, which welcomes new guests each week.

The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize and gets their garment modeled by Fox.

Check out the first look above. OMG Fashun premiers with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.

And keep reading to relive Fox's most iconic and daring looks of all time.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

