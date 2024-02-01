Julia Fox's Daring New E! Fashion Competition Show Will Make You Say OMG

Get ready for a fashion competition like you've never seen before.
Julia Fox is challenging the most disruptive up-and-coming designers to turn basic into bats--t on E!'s new reality series OMG Fashun.
"Hey, b----hs!" the host and executive producer said in the first look, released Feb. 1. "Nothing is off limits."
But as the preview teased, some looks will be more avant-garde than others. "It looks like a labia," she noted of one design in the teaser, "but, hey, we're pro-pussy over here."
And pro pushing the boundaries.
"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Fox added in a statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"
And Fox is the perfect person for the job, according to Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries at NBCUniversal Entertainment Rachel Smith.
"Julia is a tour de force in the industry and a champion for up-and-coming designers," she said. "This show celebrates fashion's newest disruptors as they push the boundaries for their ultimate muse, Julia, and we're excited to share their original and unique perspectives with our audience."
Joining Fox as co-host of OMG Fashun is renowned image architect and Zendaya's stylist Law Roach.
Each episode will challenge three designers to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's bold brain. Using unexpected materials and techniques, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, which welcomes new guests each week.
The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize and gets their garment modeled by Fox.
Check out the first look above. OMG Fashun premiers with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.
And keep reading to relive Fox's most iconic and daring looks of all time.