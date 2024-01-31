Get Pumped for the Big Game with This Super Cute 49ers & Chiefs Merch

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Football! Sports! Football! Sports! It's all happening with the Big Game next weekend. And whether you're a football fan or just like going to football parties and watching the half-time show, you want to look good. Because when that winning touchdown is scored, you want all eyes on you. What better way to steal the spotlight than with some stylish and super cute NFL merch? It doesn't matter if you're a Chiefs fan or repping the 49ers, there's t-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, and jewelry for you. And if your team didn't make it, that's ok, too. There are plenty of options for other cities, as well.
But since we're in a Kansas City and San Fran mood, let's take a look at what we've got. You can show your love for the Couple of the Year with a t-shirt that proclaims that you're in your "Football Era." Maybe give a nod to your favorite record-breaking running back with a "RUN CMC" t-shirt or a cropped sweatshirt for your fav tight end. Or just stock up on some trendy beaded bracelets that celebrate both teams.
Whatever way you celebrate the Super Bowl, do it in style. Scroll down and deck yourself out for next Sunday with these fan-approved, game-day must-haves.
HEART U CHIEFS sweatshirt
Show your love for the Chiefs with this super cute red sweatshirt, featuring a sweet heart logo. It comes in sizes Small to 7T, and you can even get one for the 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers NFL Logo Hoops
Wear your fandom on your ears with these 49ers logo hoops from Baublebar. The best part? You can also get them for the Raiders, Giants, Ravens, and any other team you love.
FOOTBALL ERA adult sweatshirt
Are you in your Football Era? Show the world with this sweatshirt. It's available in youth sizes, and Small to 3XL for adults, plus six different color varieties.
Majestic Threads 49ers Drip-Dye Crop T-Shirt
This cropped 49ers t-shirt shows that you're a discerning football fan with a sense of style. And if you're wondering, "what about the Chiefs?" Here's a super cute Mahomes version.
Tays Version Football Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt (that's also available as a hoodie), combines everyone's two favorite things for this Super Bowl. Plus, it's available in a ton of colors.
New
Available in red, white, and black, this t-shirt is a subtle shout out to running back Christian McCaffrey (IYKYK). Snag it in X-Small to 4X-Large sizing.
Go Taylor’s Boyfriend Sweatshirt
If you only refer to Travis Kelce as one thing, then you need this sweatshirt. You can snag it in a few colors, plus it comes in youth and adult sizing.
Swiftie Chain Dad Hat
We all know who you're really rooting for. Wear this Dad Hat with pride, it's also available in a few other color varieties.
Vintage San Francisco Football Cropped Sweatshirt
Be trendy and support the 49ers with this cute cropped sweatshirt. You can get it in white or black, and sizing from Small to 2X-Large.
Women's Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Black Lace-Up Pullover Hoodie
Designed by Erin Andrews, this lace-up hoodie is a must have for Chiefs fans or for 49er fans. There's also a fleece interior, so it's extra warm and cozy.
San Francisco 49ers Bracelet
Turn your Super Bowl party into an Eras party with these super cute 49er beaded bracelets. But, if you're showing some team pride for the other side, you can get Chiefs bracelets here.
In My Chiefs Era Shirt
Live every day like it's the Eras Tour and the Super Bowl with this t-shirt. You can get it in five different colors, plus sizing from Small to 3X-Large.
Talk Purdy To Me Sweatshirt
Channel your inner quarterback, and love for Brock Purdy, with this Talk Purdy to Me sweatshirt. It's available in 12 colors and you can get it as a sweatshirt or a t-shirt.
I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun
If you can't decide which team to back, then you need this t-shirt in your life. The best part is, you can wear this for the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Stanley Cup finals, or any sport where you want to cheer for good sportsmanship.
Retro San Francisco Football Sweatshirt
Support San Francisco football with this understated vintage-inspired sweatshirt. It's available in four colors and it's perfect for the sophisticated fan.
Kansas City Chiefs Pave Twist Necklace
For the elegant Chiefs fan, this necklace is essential. It's sparkly, subtle, and projects just the right amount of Kansas City pride.
Starter Chiefs Bump & Run Long Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt
Decked in classic gold and red, this Chiefs hoodie features a vintage-inspired design that'll go with any Super Bowl fit. They also come in a ton of other styles and teams for whoever you cheer for.
Kansas City Inspired Chief necklace
Whether you're a silver or gold fan, you'll love this Kansas City necklace. It's the ideal way to support your team in style.
Looking for a stylish way to support your favorite NFL team? Then you have to check out the WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar NFL jewelry collab.