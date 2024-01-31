Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man Who Allegedly Killed Dad and Displayed Decapitated Head on YouTube

A Pennsylvania man suspected of killing his dad and displaying his decapitated head in a YouTube video has been arrested.
Justin Mohn, 32, was taken into police custody Jan. 31 on suspicion of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime with intent in connection with the death of his father, Michael Mohn, 68, per NBC News. He was arraigned at 4 a.m. and is being held without bail, per the criminal docket obtained by E! News.
In a YouTube video titled "Mohn's Militia - Call To Arms For American Patriots," Mohn wore rubber gloves while holding his father's severed head up, first, in a plastic bag, then later, in a cooking pot, according to the police complaint obtained by NBC News. Mohn referred to his father as a "traitor" in the clip and called for the death of all federal officials, as well as attacks on President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ+ community and antifa activists.
In a statement, a spokesperson for YouTube said the video has since been taken down for violating "strict policies prohibiting graphic violence and violent extremism."
Mohn's mother, Denise Mohn, discovered her husband's body and called police around 7 p.m. on Jan. 30. She told police that she had left the family home around 2 p.m. and returned five hours later to find her son missing and the car registered in her husband's name no longer in the driveway.
When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered his body in the bathroom with his head cut off and a "large amount of blood around him," per the report obtained by NBC News. A machete and a kitchen knife were in the bathtub. In a bedroom next to the bathroom, police also found the victim's head in a plastic bag in a cooking pot, while in another bedroom, they uncovered clear rubber gloves—similar to those Mohn wore in the YouTube video.
Using his cell phone location, police were able to locate Mohn about 100 miles away from the crime scene in Fort Indianatown Gap. The car missing from the Mohn home was parked outside the National Guard Base, where Mohn had jumped over a fence and entered the base.
E! News has not been able to confirm if Mohn has obtained legal representation to speak on his behalf.
E! News also reached out to police for request to comment but has not heard back.