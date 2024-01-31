Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man Who Allegedly Killed Dad and Displayed Decapitated Head on YouTube

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

A Pennsylvania man suspected of killing his dad and displaying his decapitated head in a YouTube video has been arrested.

Justin Mohn, 32, was taken into police custody Jan. 31 on suspicion of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime with intent in connection with the death of his father, Michael Mohn, 68, per NBC News. He was arraigned at 4 a.m. and is being held without bail, per the criminal docket obtained by E! News.

In a YouTube video titled "Mohn's Militia - Call To Arms For American Patriots," Mohn wore rubber gloves while holding his father's severed head up, first, in a plastic bag, then later, in a cooking pot, according to the police complaint obtained by NBC News. Mohn referred to his father as a "traitor" in the clip and called for the death of all federal officials, as well as attacks on President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ+ community and antifa activists.

In a statement, a spokesperson for YouTube said the video has since been taken down for violating "strict policies prohibiting graphic violence and violent extremism."