Kelly Clarkson Shares How Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis Led Her to Lose Weight

After confirming she had lost weight, Kelly Clarkson revealed she was once determined to be pre-diabetic, which prompted her to make changes in her life.

A medical scare allowed Kelly Clarkson to catch her breath and reexamine her diet and wellness.

Weeks after speaking publicly about her recent weight loss, the Kelly Clarkson Show host has revealed that part of her road towards better health was due to a diagnosis with pre-diabetes.

After guest Kevin James told her on the Jan. 29 episode of her show that she looked "great," the 41-year-old responded, "Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."

Clarkson recalled her reaction to the news. "I wasn't shocked," she said. "I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"

The "Because of You" singer said two years later, she decided to "do something" about it.

Earlier this month, Clarkson confirmed she had lost some weight and spoke about what she did to shed the pounds.

Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't," she told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The "Since U Been Gone" singer also credited her weight loss with a lifestyle change: In 2023, she and her kids—River Rose Blackstock, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstockmoved from Los Angeles to New York City.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she explained. "Walking in the city is quite the workout."

Look back at Kelly's sweetest family moments with her kids over the years below:

Instagram / Kelly Clarkson
Backstage Fun

Kelly shared this pic of her kids River and Remy backstage at her Las Vegas residency show Aug. 18, just before they joined their mom separately onstage for surprise appearances.

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Visiting Mom at Work

River and Remy appear with Kelly and celebrity guest Jason Momoa on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Star Sighting

River and Remy join their mom as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2022.

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

Twitter / Kelly Clarkson
In Charge

River and Remy are here to help put out fires and solve crime!

Instagram
Road Trip!

Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.

Instagram
Lake Life

In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remy and River Rose

Instagram
Disco Diva

River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Disney Darlings

In 2018, the familyenjoyed Disneyland's Pixar Fest and hung out with Woody and Jesse...NBD.

Instagram
Girls on Set

When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.

Zach Pagano/NBC
Co-Host Cuties

It was take your kids to work day in September 2017 when the children's book author stopped by the Kathie Lee and Hoda show.

Instagram
Flying High

"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.

Instagram
Make Up Free

Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was makeup-free in it.

Instagram
Smashville

In May 2017, the fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys. 

Instagram
Three Generations

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

Instagram
Smooches

Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?

Instagram
Remy's Day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!

Instagram
Happy Holiday

Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.

 

Instagram
Play Time

While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.

Twitter
Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Instagram
Famous Friends

What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?

Instagram
Mamma's Girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose.

