Kelly Clarkson Shares How Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis Led Her to Lose Weight

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Talks Health and Her Weight-Loss Journey

A medical scare allowed Kelly Clarkson to catch her breath and reexamine her diet and wellness.

Weeks after speaking publicly about her recent weight loss, the Kelly Clarkson Show host has revealed that part of her road towards better health was due to a diagnosis with pre-diabetes.

After guest Kevin James told her on the Jan. 29 episode of her show that she looked "great," the 41-year-old responded, "Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."

Clarkson recalled her reaction to the news. "I wasn't shocked," she said. "I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"

The "Because of You" singer said two years later, she decided to "do something" about it.

Earlier this month, Clarkson confirmed she had lost some weight and spoke about what she did to shed the pounds.