Kelly Clarkson Shares How Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis Led Her to Lose Weight

A medical scare allowed Kelly Clarkson to catch her breath and reexamine her diet and wellness.
Weeks after speaking publicly about her recent weight loss, the Kelly Clarkson Show host has revealed that part of her road towards better health was due to a diagnosis with pre-diabetes.
After guest Kevin James told her on the Jan. 29 episode of her show that she looked "great," the 41-year-old responded, "Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."
Clarkson recalled her reaction to the news. "I wasn't shocked," she said. "I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"
The "Because of You" singer said two years later, she decided to "do something" about it.
Earlier this month, Clarkson confirmed she had lost some weight and spoke about what she did to shed the pounds.
"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't," she told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
The "Since U Been Gone" singer also credited her weight loss with a lifestyle change: In 2023, she and her kids—River Rose Blackstock, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—moved from Los Angeles to New York City.
"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she explained. "Walking in the city is quite the workout."
