Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's PDA-Filled Daytime Outing May Just Blow Your Mind

Watch : Dua Lipa Admits She’s “Changed Completely” Since Becoming Famous

It looks like Dua Lipa has found her sugarboo.

After all, the "Dance the Night" singer was practically levitating with joy as she and Callum Turner stepped out in Beverly Hills on Jan. 30. Coordinating in cream-colored tops and light denim jeans, the pair looked all loved up as they grabbed coffee and went shopping.

At one point in the day, Dua passionately pulled the Masters of the Air star in for a kiss while waiting at an intersection. After breaking away, Callum continued to have his arms wrapped around the Grammy winner as they walked down the street.

The PDA-packed sighting comes two weeks after Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, sparked dating rumors during an outing with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, Calif. An eyewitness at the time told E! News that the two appeared "very close" during the Jan. 14 dinner.

Days later, the Grammy winner and the Fantastic Beasts actor enjoyed an steamy date night at West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park. The couple proved that there was plenty of electricity between them, hugging and kissing as they left the Japanese restaurant.