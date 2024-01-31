Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's PDA-Filled Daytime Outing May Just Blow Your Mind

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were practically inseparable during a coffee date in Beverly Hills on Jan. 30. See a photo of their PDA-packed outing.

Watch: Dua Lipa Admits She’s “Changed Completely” Since Becoming Famous

It looks like Dua Lipa has found her sugarboo.

After all, the "Dance the Night" singer was practically levitating with joy as she and Callum Turner stepped out in Beverly Hills on Jan. 30. Coordinating in cream-colored tops and light denim jeans, the pair looked all loved up as they grabbed coffee and went shopping.

At one point in the day, Dua passionately pulled the Masters of the Air star in for a kiss while waiting at an intersection. After breaking away, Callum continued to have his arms wrapped around the Grammy winner as they walked down the street.

The PDA-packed sighting comes two weeks after Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, sparked dating rumors during an outing with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, Calif. An eyewitness at the time told E! News that the two appeared "very close" during the Jan. 14 dinner.

Days later, the Grammy winner and the Fantastic Beasts actor enjoyed an steamy date night at West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park. The couple proved that there was plenty of electricity between them, hugging and kissing as they left the Japanese restaurant.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's PDA-Packed Date Night

But don't start expecting Dua to share details of their budding romance. As she previously noted, "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know."

 

"I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think," Dua told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022, "but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

As she put it, "My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

Who else in the music world has found love? Keep reading for a status update on all your favorite singers.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

