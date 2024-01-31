Travis Kelce Shares Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys

Watch : Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce made it clear he is Taylor Swift's cheer captain.

Even if he can't actually be by her side. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave his girlfriend a big show of support while explaining why he won't make it to the Grammys, where Taylor is nominated for six awards. In fact, he firmly predicts a gold rush in her future.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys," Travis said on the Jan. 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, "and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for."

And as he pointed out, having each other's back has been key to their romance.

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it," he explained. "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year."