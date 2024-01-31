Travis Kelce Shares Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys

Travis Kelce made a major prediction about girlfriend Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys success while sharing why he won't be by her side at the Feb. 4 award show.

Watch: Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce made it clear he is Taylor Swift's cheer captain.

Even if he can't actually be by her side. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave his girlfriend a big show of support while explaining why he won't make it to the Grammys, where Taylor is nominated for six awards. In fact, he firmly predicts a gold rush in her future.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys," Travis said on the Jan. 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, "and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for."

And as he pointed out, having each other's back has been key to their romance.

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it," he explained. "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year."

photos
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

And despite some critical reactions from some "dads, Brads, and Chads," as Taylor previously referred to their detractors, she and Travis, both 34, aren't letting it get to them. "We hear it," he noted of the negatively, "but we hardly ever talk about it."

As for why Travis won't be joining Taylor for an enchanted evening at the Grammys? He and his Chiefs teammates will be hard at work preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49s during Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place in Las Vegas just one week after music's biggest night.

However, fans are hopeful that Taylor will be the lucky one and make it to the big game on Feb. 11. After all, the "Karma" singer is wrapping the Japan leg of her Eras Tour on Feb. 10, and the time difference may just allow her to land before kickoff.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Should Taylor make it to the Super Bowl, it'll mark her 13th appearance of the season. As Travis' brother Jason Kelce quipped on the Jan. 31 episode of their New Heights podcast, "Shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year." 

