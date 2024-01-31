Treat Your BFF to the Ultimate Galentine's Day: Solawave, Nasty Gal & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As February approaches, bestie appreciation is swirling around TikTok like confetti, and Galentine's Day gift baskets are taking center stage.

No matter their relationship status, women have been embracing Galentine's Day as an opportunity to shower their friends with love and presents. These sweet somethings are meant to remind our nearest and dearest just how much they mean to us. And since we don't gatekeep here, we're sharing hand-picked Galentine's Day gift basket ideas that are sure to make your B.F.F. feel like a queen.

Making a great Galentine's Day gift is easier than you think—pick a handful of sweet beauty and self-care items from our curated Galentine's Day list, including a cute Valentine's day-inspired box or basket, tissue paper, cards, girly bows and, of course, chocolate!

If your bestie is the beauty queen of the group, consider gifting her that skincare set or makeup palette she's been eyeing. If she's all about keeping it cozy, some feathered pajamas from Nasty Gal might be the way to her heart. And if you're looking for something fun for the foodie of the group, a mixology class might spice up her month.

You could even show her she has a heart of gold with a chic piece of heart-shaped jewelry, or indulge her with pampering goodies, including perfumes that smell like heaven, body butters, and travel-size scents to smell great on-the-go.

And don't overlook skincare—whether it's a hydrating moisturizer, a refreshing facial mist, or a Solawave sculpting tool, skincare gifts from your bestie are a testament to your deep bond over creating gorgeous skin.

Ready to craft your bestie the best Galentine's Day basket of goodies? Keep reading to shop our Galentine's Day picks below.