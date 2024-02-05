Come on Over and See Christina Aguilera's Elegant Grammys 2024 Look

Christina Aguilera, who is presenting at the 2024 Grammys, turned heads during the ceremony in Los Angeles Feb. 4, wearing a chic blue gown while presenting with Maluma.

We're thanking Christina Aguilera for knowing exactly what this award show needs.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer arrived at the 2024 Grammys at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in a long-sleeved floor-length powder blue gown. And she let her dress do all of the talking, keeping her signature long platinum locks slicked back and hanging down her back (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.)

Christina, 43, hit the stage alongside Maluma to present Best Música Urbana Album, with Karol G taking home the award. And she knows all too well how it feels to make that walk up to accept the honor. In fact, the Burlesque star has won a total of five Grammys throughout her career and has been nominated a whopping 21 times.

Her first win came in 2000, when she took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the Grammys, beating out fellow artists Macy Gray, Britney Spears, Susan Tedeschi and Kid Rock.

"Oh my god, you guys," Christina, who was 19 at the time, said during her acceptance speech. "I seriously do not have a speech prepared whatsoever because I thought with one single out in time for the cutoffs for the Grammys, 'Genie in a Bottle,' my god, thank you so, so much."

"Thank you to all the Grammy voters," she continued. "Thank you the fans! My gosh, you guys...I'm shaking right now."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christina went on to give a shout-out to her team, including her dancers. "Who support me on the road," she added, "who I would not be able to make it without. Thank you so much. My mom, my dad, my God. And all of you, thank you so much."

Since then, Christina—who shares son Max, 15, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer Rain, 9, with fiancé Matt Rutler—has picked up Grammys for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals ("Lady Marmalade"), Best Female Pop Vocal Performance ("Beautiful" and "Ain't No Other Man") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Say Something").

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

