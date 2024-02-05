Come on Over and See Christina Aguilera's Elegant Grammys 2024 Look

Watch : Christina Aguilera Has No Regrets About Her Dirrty Era!

We're thanking Christina Aguilera for knowing exactly what this award show needs.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer arrived at the 2024 Grammys at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in a long-sleeved floor-length powder blue gown. And she let her dress do all of the talking, keeping her signature long platinum locks slicked back and hanging down her back (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.)

Christina, 43, hit the stage alongside Maluma to present Best Música Urbana Album, with Karol G taking home the award. And she knows all too well how it feels to make that walk up to accept the honor. In fact, the Burlesque star has won a total of five Grammys throughout her career and has been nominated a whopping 21 times.

Her first win came in 2000, when she took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the Grammys, beating out fellow artists Macy Gray, Britney Spears, Susan Tedeschi and Kid Rock.

"Oh my god, you guys," Christina, who was 19 at the time, said during her acceptance speech. "I seriously do not have a speech prepared whatsoever because I thought with one single out in time for the cutoffs for the Grammys, 'Genie in a Bottle,' my god, thank you so, so much."