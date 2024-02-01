OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Parents Arrested in Connection With Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Further arrests have been made in Courtney Clenney's ongoing murder case.

Kim and Deborah Clenney, the parents of the OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in 2022, have been arrested and accused of evidence tampering in connection with the case. They were booked into the Travis County Jail in Texas on Jan. 30, the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC News.

Kim and Deborah Clenney are accused of knowingly accessing unauthorized evidence—specifically, a computer, according to the attorney's office.

Authorities said the couple accessed Christian's laptop after his death, per warrants obtained by NBC News Miami. Investigators received warrants for the parents' iCloud accounts which allegedly included messages with their lawyers about how to access the laptop, with Kim saying he correctly guessed the pin passcode.

"Kim. Hold off on going through the computer please," one attorney responded, per the warrant. "I don't want to turn you into a witness just yet if you find something useful."