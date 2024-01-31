Pregnant Ashley Benson Bares Nearly All in Topless Photo Shoot

Ashley Benson is giving a pretty little update on her new chapter.
The Pretty Little Liars star, who is pregnant with her and husband Brandon Davis' first baby, showcased her growing bump in a revealing maternity photo shoot. And alongside the sweet photos, she reflected on becoming a mom.
"Being a parent," Ashley told Ladygunn magazine in an interview published Jan. 29, "is gonna f--king change everything."
A source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant Nov. 7, a day after she was photographed with a baby bump during a shopping trip with Brandon to Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom. The same week, multiple outlets reported the two had tied the knot.
As for why she tried to keep news about her personal life out of the spotlight? "I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion," the Spring Breakers star explained. "It's very lonely and you just feel judged. It's really hard."
The 34-year-old—who previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne—further reflected on taking time to put herself first before finding love with the oil heir. "I had to do a lot of work on myself," she continued. "I had to really be fine being alone. And you know, I love being in relationships, so I kind of jumped from relationship to relationship."
Ashley and Brandon first sparked romance rumors in January 2023 when they were photographed together at a Los Angeles Lakers game. They got engaged later that summer. And amid speculation she and Brandon were married, Ashley's mother posted a since-deleted Instagram photo of two people wearing wedding bands, that coyly noting referenced October nuptials.
As for Ashley, she immediately knew Brandon was the one, telling Ladygunn, "I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you."
See pics from the actress' maternity photo shoot below: