Pregnant Ashley Benson Bares Nearly All in Topless Photo Shoot

Watch : Pregnant Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis Pack on the PDA

Ashley Benson is giving a pretty little update on her new chapter.

The Pretty Little Liars star, who is pregnant with her and husband Brandon Davis' first baby, showcased her growing bump in a revealing maternity photo shoot. And alongside the sweet photos, she reflected on becoming a mom.

"Being a parent," Ashley told Ladygunn magazine in an interview published Jan. 29, "is gonna f--king change everything."

A source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant Nov. 7, a day after she was photographed with a baby bump during a shopping trip with Brandon to Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom. The same week, multiple outlets reported the two had tied the knot.

As for why she tried to keep news about her personal life out of the spotlight? "I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion," the Spring Breakers star explained. "It's very lonely and you just feel judged. It's really hard."