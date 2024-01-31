Here's What Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Really Thinks of Ex Ariana Madix's Broadway Success

Watch : Tom Sandoval Removed Guns from His House During Breaking Point

Tom Sandoval is sharing his SUR-prising reaction to ex Ariana Madix's recent Broadway debut.

"Honestly, thinking about it, it kind of brings me back," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on Jan. 30 of Madix's new role as Roxy Hart in Chicago. "That was always her dream and I didn't know if that was going to happen for her. I'd be really proud of her and would probably be emotional." (See Sandoval's full interview tonight, Jan. 31, on E! News at 11 p.m.)

However, this show of support doesn't exactly mean a reconciliation is on the horizon. In fact, when it comes to striking up a friendship with his former girlfriend of nine years in the wake of his affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the TomTom co-owners noted, "We'll see about that."

While Madix is taking Broadway by storm, Sandoval also has an exciting new project on the horizon: He's costarring alongside Eric Roberts and Jackée Harry in the new Lifetime Movie Network thriller Tall, Dark and Dangerous.