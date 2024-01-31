Here's What Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Really Thinks of Ex Ariana Madix's Broadway Success

Tom Sandoval is sharing his SUR-prising reaction to ex Ariana Madix's recent Broadway debut.
"Honestly, thinking about it, it kind of brings me back," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on Jan. 30 of Madix's new role as Roxy Hart in Chicago. "That was always her dream and I didn't know if that was going to happen for her. I'd be really proud of her and would probably be emotional." (See Sandoval's full interview tonight, Jan. 31, on E! News at 11 p.m.)
However, this show of support doesn't exactly mean a reconciliation is on the horizon. In fact, when it comes to striking up a friendship with his former girlfriend of nine years in the wake of his affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the TomTom co-owners noted, "We'll see about that."
While Madix is taking Broadway by storm, Sandoval also has an exciting new project on the horizon: He's costarring alongside Eric Roberts and Jackée Harry in the new Lifetime Movie Network thriller Tall, Dark and Dangerous.
"It feels great," the 40-year-old admitted of getting back into acting. "I did move out to L.A., like most people, to pursue acting and music. I was doing movies early on in my L.A. time and then obviously Vanderpump Rules happened. That juggernaut completely shifted me into reality TV. So, now it's really cool to come back and do something like this. Film with a camera in my face when the stakes aren't so high and my life isn't crumbling."
As for the possibility of more scripted roles in the wake of Scandoval?
"I'm not opposed to it," Sandoval shared. "I really enjoyed it. It was great, it was the perfect time. It was great to put my energy into something like I did with Special Forces. Doing that was really nice to just focus on that."
But while he and Madix continue to enjoy professional success, they are still experiencing some personal drama: The exes are currently fighting over what to do with the L.A.-area house they co-own now that they are broken up. (She even sued Sandoval earlier this month seeking a "partition by sale," meaning she wants a judge to order the former couple to sell the house and divide the proceeds.)
"I'm not exactly sure just yet what's going on," Sandoval admitted of dividing their assets. "You're going to obviously see that play out this season. We'll figure it out."
Get more exclusive scoop from Sandoval tonight, Jan. 31, on E! News at 11 p.m.
Tall, Dark and Dangerous premieres Feb. 8 on Lifetime Movie Network and Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
For more on everything that's transpired in the VPR universe since the explosive end of season 10 and the beginning of season 11, keep reading.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)