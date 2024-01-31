Live, Laugh, Lululemon: Win Over Your Valentine's Heart With These Wishlist-Worthy Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we say our goodbyes to the first month of the year and gear up for everything February has in store for us, there are a few things on our mind. First, we're reflecting on the progress we've made with our New Year's resolutions and trying to motivate ourselves to continue working toward our 2024 goals. We're doing our best to take care of ourselves and stay warm amid all the butt-freezing weather lately, even if that means our OOTD ends up looking like a puffy (but still stylish) marshmallow. And, of course, we're shopping for Valentine's Day gifts for all of our loved ones, from our besties & family to our boos & our fur babies.
If you're still trying to figure out what gift to get the special someone in your life that's sure to win them over, then look no further than lululemon. The brand curated a special Valentine's Day gift guide that's filled with top-rated picks for him & her, from daily essentials like the Steady State Hoodie & All Yours Long-Sleeve to bestselling faves like the Everywhere Belt Bag & Align V-Neck Bra (now available in a new, gorgeous pink shade). These gifts are stylish, functional, and totally wishlist-worthy, and we're sure they'll win over your valentine's heart this Febuary 14.
After all, L is for love and lululemon.
lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
If you're looking for a gift that's sure to win over your valentine's heart, you can't go wrong with the classic Define jacket, especially when it features an oh-so-flattering crop cut. The buttery-soft Nulu fabric hugs your body without restricting it, so you'll be feeling your best whether you're headed to your next workout or lounging around.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Another fan-favorite that sells out again and again, the Everywhere Belt Bag is now available in flush pink. Not only is the shade totally on trend with the coquette/bow aesthetic, but it's durable enough to keep all your daily essentials safe & secure as you take on your next adventure.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Made from the brand's softest fabric yet, this Wundermost sleeveless bodysuit contours your body with a fit that strikes the right balance between snug and flexible. The curved seams follow your form and are made to move with you, not against you, and the double-layered fabric provides coverage, support, and an oh-so-soft feel on both sides.
lululemon Steady State Hoodie
The Steady State Hoodie is the perfect gift for your significant other because it takes all the best features of a standard hoodie to the next level. Made with soft, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's warm and soft against skin, the hoodie features a stylish, relaxed fit and kangaroo pockets with hidden media and coin sleeves (meaning, you can make your partner hold all of your stuff in their pockets). This hoodie is so good, you'll want to steal it.
lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
Built to soothe your feet after a workout, the Restfeel slides are crafted with dual-density cushioning for maximum support, heel-to-toe rubber traction for enhanced grip, and a minimalist strap upper with foam lining for an optimized fit. In other words, you'll be feeling like you're walking on plush, pink clouds all day long.
lululemon New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Elevate your partner's wardrobe with this New Venture button-up shirt. Crafted with stretchy, easy-care cotton fabric that comes wrinkle-free straight out of the dryer, this long-sleeve shirt is styled with a classic fit that has room in the chest and waist. It also comes with removable collar stays to keep your collar looking crisp, an underarm gusset for mobility, and a locker loop for easy hanging. Not to mention, it's been treated with No-Stink Zinc to help protect against the growth of stinky bacteria on the fabric.
lululemon Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Or, opt for a classic wardrobe staple like this Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt. It's quick-drying, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and naturally breathable, making it an ideal closet go-to for any day of the week.
lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet
For the one who's always on the go, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is a cute-yet-practical Valentine's Day gift they're sure to adore. The wristlet comes with two zippered pouches that will hold small items like your earbuds & credit cards in place while you're on the move. The pouches are also detachable for a more customized look & function, and you can even use the pouches alone as a standalone wallet.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
From pilates princesses to gym girlies, the Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt has you covered. The high-performing top is built to adapt seamlessly to every way you like to move and sweat; it features a shortened length that won't roll up, light fabric that won't weigh you down, and breathable construction that keeps you cool. It also features silver threads that help reduce odor-causing bacteria on the fabric between washes.
lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant Regular
The Studio Mid-Rise pants have a devoted fan base among fitness enthusiasts and the fashion community alike, and it's now available in a gorgeous, neutral shade that goes with just about any top. The pants are designed with a waistband drawcord that allows for a customized fit, hem drawcords at the ankles that let you adjust the look, and hand pockets with a hidden pocket for small items. Honestly, these may just be my favorite pants in my closet.
lululemon Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support
A sports bra that feels as weightless as second skin without compromising on support? Sign us up. Made with the brand's signature Nulu fabric, this V-neck Align yoga bra is buttery-soft with the perfect amount of stretch for unrestricted movement. It's also equipped with pockets for optional, removable cups so you can customize the fit.
lululemon Steady State Short 5-inch
Your classic shorts, but better. These Steady State shorts are the perfect blend of comfort and style, featuring cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable, soft, warm, and lightweight all at once. It's designed with a roomy fit through the glutes & thighs, and it includes a waistband drawcord that can be worn inside or out depending on your style preference.
lululemon All Yours Long-Sleeve Shirt
Comfy enough to lounge around in but stylish enough to wear out, this long-sleeve shirt is made from super-soft, naturally breathable fabric that feels amazing on your skin. The loose fit allows for a little extra room, and the top falls below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6-inch
Soon, it'll be spring, meaning it'll be warm enough to start wearing shorts to the gym again. The Align high-rise shorts are a fan-fave because of how weightless, stretchy, and flattering they are. Made with the classic Nulu fabric, the shorts are shaped to hug every curve while staying put through all your movements, allowing you complete freedom to bend, stretch, and move in any direction.
