Live, Laugh, Lululemon: Win Over Your Valentine's Heart With These Wishlist-Worthy Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we say our goodbyes to the first month of the year and gear up for everything February has in store for us, there are a few things on our mind. First, we're reflecting on the progress we've made with our New Year's resolutions and trying to motivate ourselves to continue working toward our 2024 goals. We're doing our best to take care of ourselves and stay warm amid all the butt-freezing weather lately, even if that means our OOTD ends up looking like a puffy (but still stylish) marshmallow. And, of course, we're shopping for Valentine's Day gifts for all of our loved ones, from our besties & family to our boos & our fur babies.

If you're still trying to figure out what gift to get the special someone in your life that's sure to win them over, then look no further than lululemon. The brand curated a special Valentine's Day gift guide that's filled with top-rated picks for him & her, from daily essentials like the Steady State Hoodie & All Yours Long-Sleeve to bestselling faves like the Everywhere Belt Bag & Align V-Neck Bra (now available in a new, gorgeous pink shade). These gifts are stylish, functional, and totally wishlist-worthy, and we're sure they'll win over your valentine's heart this Febuary 14.

After all, L is for love and lululemon.