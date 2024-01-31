The Sweet Advice Demi Moore Gave Her Children After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore has a touching message for those with loved ones battling neurodegenerative diseases.
While sharing an update on how ex-husband Bruce Willis is doing amid his journey with frontotemporal lobe dementia, the Ghost actress shared the advice she gave their daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, after his diagnosis last year.
"It's important to just meet them where they're at," Demi said on Good Morning America Jan. 31. "And not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."
And the Indecent Proposal star expanded on her ex's health, adding: "Given the givings, he's doing very well."
Last fall, Bruce's longtime friend and Moonlighting colleague Glenn Gordon Caron gave an update on the Die Hard star and confirmed that the 68-year-old was "not totally verbal" anymore.
"He used to be a voracious reader—he didn't want anyone to know that—and he's not reading now," he explained to the New York Post in October. "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."
And since sharing Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal lobe dementia (FTD) last February—he previously had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022—his family has been open about their struggles.
"I know I still have so much to learn about FTD, this community, and how research on the disease is evolving," Bruce's wife Emma Heming—with whom he shares daughters Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9—wrote in a November 2023 article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper. "But I'm finding my footing. As much as I grieve this experience daily—as I know so many others do—I also know that it has made me stronger than I ever thought possible."
As for why the Willis family has been so candid with his battle, his daughter Tallulah offered a simple explanation.
"It's who we are as a family," she told Drew Barrymore on her talk show in November. "If we can take something we're struggling with as a family and individually to help other people—to turn it around—to make something beautiful about it—that's really special for us."
For more touching moments from Bruce and his family, read on.