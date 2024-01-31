The Sweet Advice Demi Moore Gave Her Children After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Watch : Demi Moore's Video From Bruce Willis' Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

Demi Moore has a touching message for those with loved ones battling neurodegenerative diseases.

While sharing an update on how ex-husband Bruce Willis is doing amid his journey with frontotemporal lobe dementia, the Ghost actress shared the advice she gave their daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, after his diagnosis last year.

"It's important to just meet them where they're at," Demi said on Good Morning America Jan. 31. "And not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

And the Indecent Proposal star expanded on her ex's health, adding: "Given the givings, he's doing very well."

Last fall, Bruce's longtime friend and Moonlighting colleague Glenn Gordon Caron gave an update on the Die Hard star and confirmed that the 68-year-old was "not totally verbal" anymore.

"He used to be a voracious reader—he didn't want anyone to know that—and he's not reading now," he explained to the New York Post in October. "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."