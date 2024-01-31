The Sweet Advice Demi Moore Gave Her Children After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

As Pulp Fiction star Bruce Willis continues his ongoing battle with frontotemporal lobe dementia, his ex Demi Moore shared the guidance she’s given their children.

Demi Moore has a touching message for those with loved ones battling neurodegenerative diseases. 

While sharing an update on how ex-husband Bruce Willis is doing amid his journey with frontotemporal lobe dementia, the Ghost actress shared the advice she gave their daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, after his diagnosis last year. 

"It's important to just meet them where they're at," Demi said on Good Morning America Jan. 31. "And not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that." 

And the Indecent Proposal star expanded on her ex's health, adding: "Given the givings, he's doing very well." 

Last fall, Bruce's longtime friend and Moonlighting colleague Glenn Gordon Caron gave an update on the Die Hard star and confirmed that the 68-year-old was "not totally verbal" anymore.

"He used to be a voracious reader—he didn't want anyone to know that—and he's not reading now," he explained to the New York Post in October. "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."

photos
Bruce Willis' Best Roles

And since sharing Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal lobe dementia (FTD) last February—he previously had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022—his family has been open about their struggles.

"I know I still have so much to learn about FTD, this community, and how research on the disease is evolving," Bruce's wife Emma Heming—with whom he shares daughters Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9—wrote in a November 2023 article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper. "But I'm finding my footing. As much as I grieve this experience daily—as I know so many others do—I also know that it has made me stronger than I ever thought possible." 

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

As for why the Willis family has been so candid with his battle, his daughter Tallulah offered a simple explanation.

"It's who we are as a family," she told Drew Barrymore on her talk show in November. "If we can take something we're struggling with as a family and individually to help other people—to turn it around—to make something beautiful about it—that's really special for us." 

For more touching moments from Bruce and his family, read on. 

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

