Why Keke Palmer Might Be Planning to Quit Hollywood

Keke Palmer may soon be saying nope to life in Hollywood.
After all, the Nope star revealed that she's considering stepping out of the limelight in the near future.
"I think the timer has started," Keke told Teen Vogue in an interview published Jan. 30. "I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."
But amid this potential next chapter for her, the 30-year-old reflected on her two decades in entertainment, which, since her breakout role in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee, has included a Nickelodeon sitcom, an Emmy-winning game show and a hit podcast. Not to mention, keeping booked and busy with films like Hustlers and Alice. And she's grateful to have created a space that allows those following in her footsteps who've come after her to thrive.
"The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," Keke noted. "I just don't believe in holding everything.
As she put it, "I don't believe in gatekeeping."
And while Keke is contemplating what her future will look like, she's also taking the time to live in the moment. Amid months of legal turmoil, including a temporary domestic violence restraining order against ex Darius Jackson—with whom she shares 10-month-old Leodis —she is focusing on the positive.
"I have never been so happy," she captioned an Instagram post Jan. 3. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."
"Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me!" she continued alongside the clip of her swimming with a stingray. "I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"
Keep reading to see more stars who chose to leave Hollywood behind.