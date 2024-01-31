Why Keke Palmer Might Be Planning to Quit Hollywood

Watch : Keke Palmer Opens Up About "Rude Awakening"

Keke Palmer may soon be saying nope to life in Hollywood.

After all, the Nope star revealed that she's considering stepping out of the limelight in the near future.

"I think the timer has started," Keke told Teen Vogue in an interview published Jan. 30. "I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."

But amid this potential next chapter for her, the 30-year-old reflected on her two decades in entertainment, which, since her breakout role in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee, has included a Nickelodeon sitcom, an Emmy-winning game show and a hit podcast. Not to mention, keeping booked and busy with films like Hustlers and Alice. And she's grateful to have created a space that allows those following in her footsteps who've come after her to thrive.

"The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," Keke noted. "I just don't believe in holding everything.

As she put it, "I don't believe in gatekeeping."