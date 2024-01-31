Bachelor Nation’s Bryan Abasolo Reacts to Speculation About Cause of Rachel Lindsay Breakup

Watch : Rachel Lindsay Breaks Silence on Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Bryan Abasolo is not letting this breakup become thorny.

After the Bachelorette alum's recent split from wife Rachel Lindsay became the subject of speculation in the comment section of a recent social media post, Bryan attempted to set the record straight.

"We've been living together for almost 3 years here in LA. Not sure why people think we've been apart this entire time," he replied to a user on his Jan. 30 post whose comment implied living long distance contributed to the couple's divorce. "Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later. I didn't have anything lined up for me in LA, but we were a team so I closed up shop, uprooted and opened up a new business in LA. It's not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too."

In fact, he shut down suggestions he had trouble with Rachel's professional successes.

"Her building her future was not the problem," he added. "I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so."