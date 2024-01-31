Bachelor Nation’s Bryan Abasolo Reacts to Speculation About Cause of Rachel Lindsay Breakup

Bryan Abasolo is not letting this breakup become thorny.
After the Bachelorette alum's recent split from wife Rachel Lindsay became the subject of speculation in the comment section of a recent social media post, Bryan attempted to set the record straight.
"We've been living together for almost 3 years here in LA. Not sure why people think we've been apart this entire time," he replied to a user on his Jan. 30 post whose comment implied living long distance contributed to the couple's divorce. "Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later. I didn't have anything lined up for me in LA, but we were a team so I closed up shop, uprooted and opened up a new business in LA. It's not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too."
In fact, he shut down suggestions he had trouble with Rachel's professional successes.
"Her building her future was not the problem," he added. "I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so."
And when a separate user suggested the split was actually because "Rachel didn't want a family," the chiropractor once again stepped in.
"Rachel did want a family," Bryan replied. "Things happen as they're meant to happen. God Bless."
E! News has reached out to Rachel's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.
Bryan, 43, filed for divorce from Rachel—whom he'd met on her season of The Bachelorette—after four years on Jan. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences." That same day, he broke his silence on their split.
"Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far," he wrote in an Instagram post. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
For her part, Rachel has largely kept her thoughts on the divorce private, only referencing it briefly on her Higher Learning podcast.
"I didn't think I would get emotional," she said during the Jan. 5 episode. "First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."
And though the 38-year-old said she'd speak on the breakup further in the future, she noted, "Now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day."
