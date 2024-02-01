The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Based On Each Love Language

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Real talk: Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your special someone can be really difficult, especially if they're the type who's not outwardly expressive about the kinds of gifts they want. It's a bit easier when they have a distinct characteristic or interest, from jewelry fanatics & beauty gurus to health nuts & style icons. But, if you're in a situation where you're still getting to know them, or your loved one tends to be the "I don't need anything" type, that makes the task of gift-shopping a higher mountain to climb. Plus, with only two weeks left until February 14, we're down to the wire (queue the shipping time worries). Well, we're always up for a shopping challenge, and we've found the perfect solution for your dilemma, and it's totally on theme with Valentine's Day: shopping by love language.

In case you're not too familiar with the term "love language," it was coined by Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 book, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. It essentially outlines five general ways in which individuals who are in romantic relationships tend to express and experience love; since its conception, it's been largely adapted to apply to a wide range of relationships, including the ones we cultivate with our friends & family. The five languages are: words of affirmation (compliments), quality time, gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. By shopping based on love language, you're guaranteed to find a gift that feels meaningful and wins over your recipient's heart. We scoured the internet to find the best gift ideas based on love languge, from an Our Adventure Book scrapbook for those who prefer spending quality time with their partners to a long-distance touch bracelet that'll keep your partner close even when they're not right by your side. With picks from Amazon, Etsy & more, there's an ooh-worthy gift for everyone in here no matter their love language.