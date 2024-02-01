The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Based On Each Love Language

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Real talk: Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your special someone can be really difficult, especially if they're the type who's not outwardly expressive about the kinds of gifts they want. It's a bit easier when they have a distinct characteristic or interest, from jewelry fanatics & beauty gurus to health nuts & style icons. But, if you're in a situation where you're still getting to know them, or your loved one tends to be the "I don't need anything" type, that makes the task of gift-shopping a higher mountain to climb. Plus, with only two weeks left until February 14, we're down to the wire (queue the shipping time worries). Well, we're always up for a shopping challenge, and we've found the perfect solution for your dilemma, and it's totally on theme with Valentine's Day: shopping by love language.
In case you're not too familiar with the term "love language," it was coined by Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 book, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. It essentially outlines five general ways in which individuals who are in romantic relationships tend to express and experience love; since its conception, it's been largely adapted to apply to a wide range of relationships, including the ones we cultivate with our friends & family. The five languages are: words of affirmation (compliments), quality time, gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. By shopping based on love language, you're guaranteed to find a gift that feels meaningful and wins over your recipient's heart. We scoured the internet to find the best gift ideas based on love languge, from an Our Adventure Book scrapbook for those who prefer spending quality time with their partners to a long-distance touch bracelet that'll keep your partner close even when they're not right by your side. With picks from Amazon, Etsy & more, there's an ooh-worthy gift for everyone in here no matter their love language.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts For "Words Of Affirmation" Love Language
Infmetry Cute Capsules in a Glass Bottle
From mini love letters to to positive affirmations, fill this glass bottle with all the words you need to show your partner just how much they mean to you.
This adorable capsule-filled bottle has 10,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "Bought this as an anniversary gift. I don't often rave about a purchase but when I do, it's about this one. The capsules come in a glass container. At first glance, it appears to be smaller than pictured and I doubted it contained 90 capsules. I was wrong, very wrong. It held 101 capsules which came in handy. The diagram printed on the bottle and the "Love 100%" tag add an extra special touch to it. Capsules are easy to open. Each contains a rolled up piece of paper that's about the size of one you'd find in a fortune cookie. Paper is wrapped by a tiny gold metal ring. Overall, it's very simple to take apart, personalize and put back together. If you're looking for the perfect sentimental gift to give for a birthday, anniversary, valentine or just to remind someone why you love them, this one is it. Stop reading the reviews and buy it. You won't regret it."
PeonyLacePaperie Personalized Open When Envelopes and Note Cards
These shopper-loved "Open When" letters allow you to be there for your loved one through different moments & emotions even when you're not physically there. Prepare meaningful messages in advance for your special someone to open ng a specific moment, whether they need a morale boost or someone to celebrate major milestones with.
According to one Etsy shopper, "I bought this for Christmas for my girlfriend who will soon be going far away to medical school. When she opened this gift, she began to tear up and said that it was the most meaningful gift that she has ever received."
Gspy Valentine's Candle
What better way to tell someone you love them (and their butt) than to just... tell them? Bonus points if it's communciated via a pleasantly scented, aesthetic candle. You can choose from five different colors, and each one features a different scent; this particular one smells like lavender!
Custom Heart-Shaped Moon Lamp
You may tell your special someone you love them to the moon and back, but now, you can also show them with this gorgeous, heart-shaped moon lamp. You can customize it with a picture or phrase, as well as choose anywhere from two to 16 different colors. This rechargeable lamp is currently on sale for 60% off, and you can save an additional 10% off with promo code HSMOONLAMP10.
Custom Mugs
Show your love with every sip with a personalized mug that features a special message or photo. The mug has an 11-ounce capacity, is dishwasher- & microwave-safe, and is made of durable ceramic material. There are eight handle & interior colors to choose from, along with a large selection of fully customizable designs.
Best Gifts For "Quality Time" Love Language
Amaoge Our Adventure Book Scrapbook
Adventure is out there (for you & your boo)! Fill up this charming scrapbook with all the fond, special memories you create together. It comes with 20 sheets/40 pages, and the rope binder allows for easy removal or adding of pages.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "This was a great gift for my significant other! She loved it and it has been great so far to put Polaroids in! The pages are thicker and high quality, and it has plenty of room to expand for things put in between the pages. The only thing I would change is to make it a textured front, but it's not that big of a deal. Overall, really happy and worth it!"
Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set
Spend a sweet, romantic night in with this electric chocolate fondue kit that's perfect for dipping strawberries, candies, pretzels, marshmallows & more. The set includes a melting base, removeable 10-ounce melting bowl, three-section detachable tray for easy serving & cleaning, and four skewers.
According to one Amazon shopper, "We gave this to our adult daughter for Christmas. She is a teacher who lives alone but loves having friends over for game nights. She said this was fantastic! They have a great time using it when they take breaks in between games! She also said that it's super easy to clean which she mentioned is the best part. She looks forward to using it for years to come."
BestSelf Intimacy Deck With 150 Relationship Building Conversation Starters
Get to know your partner on a deeper emotional level with the Bestself Intimacy Deck. It comes with 150 relationship-building conversation starters that will help nurture communication skills and build emotional connection.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Not saying this is the answer for you, but we were struggling in our relationship and this totally helped us, it changed the way we communicate with each other. It's given us a fresh start and has helped us grow together. Whether your in a New relationship, a long relationship, struggling or not, this is a great idea for all couples. Since we have used this activity to bond and have really enjoyed it, we have gifted it to a handful of people in our lives."
Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game
For a tried-and-true way to spend quality time with your loved one, you can't go wrong with a classic game of Jenga. The game is great as is, but if you want to make it more personalized for Valetnine's Day, you can also paint over or write on the blocks.
One Amazon shopper explained, "Great quality and fun for the family! I actually painted each of the blocks as a gift for my boyfriend with conversation prompts on each one, but it's perfect as-is as well. Beautiful wood pieces"
Best Valentine's Day Gifts for "Receiving Gifts" Love Language
XL You Have My Heart Necklace 15-inch
Show your loved one they have your heart with this beautiful necklace. It's perfect for layering or wearing on its own as a statement piece, and you can even engrave it for an added personal touch.
One shopper raved, "I love this necklace. I always have it on and layer it with my other necklaces. I can't take my eyes off of it! It is what dreams are made of!! It was a hot item on valentines got so many compliments!"
Classic Starter Set
Pamper your loved one with this heavenly jewelry set from Dorne, featuring the brand's classic bonds and brilliant Spinning Star Memento. The pieces are intended to convey forward momentum as you embark on your next adventure, and they come with a two-year warranty. Plus, they're waterproof, hypo-allergenic, and tarnish-proof, according to the brand.
Mulberry Silk GIft Set
Your loved one deserves nothing but the best, including the quality of sleep they get. This silk gift set includes two luxurious silk pillowcases, a sleep mask, and a scrunchie. Each piece is made from 100% 6A Grade, 22 Momme Mulberry Silk,, and they're also available in cream and dusty rose.
According to one shopper on Amazon, "This is a wonderful pillowcase set for anyone to receive. It comes in a very nice gift box that is also made well. Inside the box is 2 pillowcases, one hair scrunchy and one eye mask. All are silk and double stitched. This double stitching is important especially if you use and wash them often, as I do. They are also thicker yet cooler than most. This is important to help prevent snagging from ear jewelry. The eye mask has eye spaces cut out on the inside so the mask doesn't press against your eyes while sleeping. This is a very nice add."
Vintage Home Realistic Artifical Scented 38-Inch Phalaenopsis Fuchsia Orchids - Set of 3
Flowers are a classic Valentine's Day gift, but if you want to go above & beyond, these timeless fuchsia orchids are the perfect choice. Each faux orchid is meticulously crafted to mirror the natural beauty of real blooms, minus all the constant care & maintenance. Your home will be filled with vibrant, blooming color all year long.
Best Gifts for "Acts of Service" Love Language
SERVD Couples Card Game
SERVD is a unique card game that gamifies everyday life, taking scenarios that come up between you and your partner and turning them with fun, cheeky games. First, you agree to a timeframe. Then, you split the cards up between the players. Finally, you each start dishing out cards whenever and wherever you need. From dragging your partner along to your favorite hobby to stealing their food if it looks tastier than yours, SERVD puts a hilarious, lighthearted spin on the classic "Acts of Service" love language.
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Sometimes, communication can be tricky, and it can be difficult to figure out what your partner needs in a particular moment. Help them convey their needs and meet them where they're at with this adorable, TikTok-viral octopus plushie with 85,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Available in a wide range of colors, this reversible plushie features a Happy & Angry side that helps tell your loved ones how you're feeling.
According to one shopper, "I got this gift for my girlfriend because I, as many men do find it quite difficult to read her attitude and mood when we are far apart. So I gifted her this and told her that if she's in a bad mood and wants to make sure I reach out and talk about it that this would be a sure sign and I'll make sure to avoid bringing my stress on her or save it for later. And for the most part when it's smiling and yellow I'm safe to live free. Get the gift, idk why you are looking at reviews you know she will love it!"
Home-It Bed Table Tray With Folding Legs
Serve your partner breakfast in bed with this bamboo bed tray that has 10,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The tray includes handles for easy mobility, and the legs fold for easy storage. Plus, it can also be used as a laptop tray (because the bed counts as a home office, in our opinion).
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set - Set of 12
Make your loved one feel extra special by giving them a spa day at home with this top-rated bath bomb set that has 38,800+ five-star Amazon reviews. It comes with 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs, each individually wrapped.
One shopper described, "These smelled amazing even with the box closed. We tried the mango and papaya bath bomb which had a great citrus scent and some dried bits of skin. I got them for my boyfriend who actually relaxed for once and he is the type to always think about and be driven about work. Skin feels and smells great and I look forward to trying the rest of the bath bombs!"
Best Gifts for "Physical Touch" Love Language
Bond Touch Bracelet
Stay connected and close anywhere you go with Bond Touch. These innovative, long-distance bracelets allow you to receive touches via gently vibrations that replicate your partner's touch. The bracelet can go four full days without recharging,and it has waterproof capabilities up to three feet of water.
Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit
Create a gorgeous piece of art that symbolizes you & your partner's strong bond with the Hand Casting Kit. The unique rubbery cast captures every fine line and fingerprint, The set includes everything you need from the beginning to end of the crafting process, including a large plastic molding bucket, molding powder, casting stone, sandpapers, detailing sticks & more.
The kit has 31,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "We read instructions, watched YouTube instructions and did exactly as they said. When we pulled our hands out and I looked in the hole I cried thinking that we had ruined it by the looks of it. We poured the plaster, waited for 3.5 hours then hesitated to take the form away thinking it would look horrible. When we got the form pulled away, I cried because it was perfect! Fifty years celebrated perfectly with this wonderful sculpture to have forever! Thank you for this great product!"
Cosmetasa Lavender Relaxation Massage Oil With Massage Roller Ball
For those whose primary love language is physical touch, pampering them with a massage is a great, relaxing gift that's sure to be appreciated. This massage oil is crafte with a unique blend of high-quality oils to provide a gentle, soothing massage, with ingredients like lavender oil, sweet almond oil, nad tocopherol. Plus, the oil comes with a massage ball featuring a 360° spin, allowing it to glide on skin and smooth out any knots or tension.
Brooklyn Bedding Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket
When you can't be there to hug your loved one, make sure they have the next best thing on hand, a.k.a. a weighted blanket. Carefully crafted by hand, the chunky open-knit design offers cooling airflow to keep you cool, dry, and cozy. The blanket is available in cream or gray, with a weight of 10 or 15 pounds.
Now that you've found the perfect gift for your boo, it's time to shop for your bestie! Treat your BFF to the ultimate Galentine's Day with these must-have picks from Solawave, Nasty Gal & more.