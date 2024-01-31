Adam Sandler to Receive the People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

This PCAs Icon Award recipient is no longer a mystery.

Adam Sandler will be honored with the People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards for his decades-long comedy career and countless iconic film roles, NBC, E! and Peacock announced Jan. 31.

"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honor him with this year's People's Icon Award."

Since starting his career over three decades ago, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include hits like Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems and Hotel Transylvania

Over the years, he's been honored with nine People's Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards and 12 Kids Choice Awards. He's also been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, two Gotham Awards, a Golden Globe Award, five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards for his multiple comedy albums.

Last year, Sandler also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

"As I look at this goofy award, I can't help but think that one day it just might be the weapon used to bludgeon me to death," he joked during his acceptance speech last March before adding more seriously, "It's just a part of my life that I never expected to happen, and it's nice that my family and friends get to say that goofy guy Adam won a Mark Twain award."

But amid these major career achievements, the 57-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Sandler can next be seen in the film Spaceman, which will be released in select theaters on Feb. 23 and March 1 on Netflix.

Other Hollywood legends who have recently been named PCAs People's Icons include Sandler's Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

Sandler joins previously announced 2024 PCAs honoree Lenny Kravitz, who will be accepting the Music Icon Award during this year's ceremony.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. See the full list of stars, films, TV series, musicians and pop culture icons who are nominated here.

Keep reading to look back at Sandler's sweetest moments with his family.

September 2007

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler took their baby girl Sadie Madison Sandler, born in May 2006, to a red carpet charity event hosted by Courteney Cox at the Santa Monica Pier. The carnival event benefitted the EB Medical Research Foundation.

February 2011

Adam and Jackie posed with daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline Sandler, born in November 2008, while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

February 2011

Adam carried Sunny at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd.

August 2015

The comedian took Sunny for a fun-filled day at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they snapped a paw-dorable pic with Goofy.

March 2016

The Sandlers took in a Broadway show in New York, posing backstage at School of Rock.

March 2016

Adam won dad of the year by taking his girls to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

October 2018

The 50 First Dates star and his youngest stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

November 2018

Adam and Sunny waved while sitting courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

December 2018

The fam had a slam dunk outing while watching the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks game.

December 2018

Adam, Jackie and their daughters were captivated during a game at Madison Square Garden.

December 2018

The Wedding Singer star shared a sweet moment with fellow sports fan Sadie during an Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game.

March 2023

The family stepped out in Paris, France to celebrate the release of Murder Mystery 2 with friends.

June 2023

Sunny was all grown up with her parents at a Netflix screening of The Out-Laws in Los Angeles.

June 2023

The Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev stepped in for a pic with the Sandlers at the L.A. premiere.

