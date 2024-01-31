Adam Sandler to Receive the People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Last year, Sandler also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

"As I look at this goofy award, I can't help but think that one day it just might be the weapon used to bludgeon me to death," he joked during his acceptance speech last March before adding more seriously, "It's just a part of my life that I never expected to happen, and it's nice that my family and friends get to say that goofy guy Adam won a Mark Twain award."

But amid these major career achievements, the 57-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Sandler can next be seen in the film Spaceman, which will be released in select theaters on Feb. 23 and March 1 on Netflix.

Other Hollywood legends who have recently been named PCAs People's Icons include Sandler's Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

Sandler joins previously announced 2024 PCAs honoree Lenny Kravitz, who will be accepting the Music Icon Award during this year's ceremony.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. See the full list of stars, films, TV series, musicians and pop culture icons who are nominated here.

