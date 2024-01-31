Adam Sandler to Receive the People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

This PCAs Icon Award recipient is no longer a mystery.
Adam Sandler will be honored with the People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards for his decades-long comedy career and countless iconic film roles, NBC, E! and Peacock announced Jan. 31.
"Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honor him with this year's People's Icon Award."
Since starting his career over three decades ago, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include hits like Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems and Hotel Transylvania.
Over the years, he's been honored with nine People's Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards and 12 Kids Choice Awards. He's also been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, two Gotham Awards, a Golden Globe Award, five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards for his multiple comedy albums.
Last year, Sandler also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
"As I look at this goofy award, I can't help but think that one day it just might be the weapon used to bludgeon me to death," he joked during his acceptance speech last March before adding more seriously, "It's just a part of my life that I never expected to happen, and it's nice that my family and friends get to say that goofy guy Adam won a Mark Twain award."
But amid these major career achievements, the 57-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Sandler can next be seen in the film Spaceman, which will be released in select theaters on Feb. 23 and March 1 on Netflix.
Other Hollywood legends who have recently been named PCAs People's Icons include Sandler's Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.
Sandler joins previously announced 2024 PCAs honoree Lenny Kravitz, who will be accepting the Music Icon Award during this year's ceremony.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. See the full list of stars, films, TV series, musicians and pop culture icons who are nominated here.
