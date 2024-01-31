Cher Denied Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher's allegations about her son Elijah Blue Allman were not strong enough to grant her a conservatorship.
A month after the Grammy winner petitioned a Los Angeles court to be made the sole conservator over the 47-year-old's estate, a judge denied her request Jan. 29 without prejudice due to "insufficient evidence," according to court papers obtained by E! News.
E! News has reached out to Cher's rep and attorney for comment on the decision and has not heard back.
In her December petition, the 77-year-old alleged that Elijah—whose father was late musician Gregg Allman—was due to receive assets from his trust before the end of 2023. However, she said in the documents that a conservator was "urgently needed" to "protect Elijah's property from loss or injury."
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs," the documents noted, "leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."
Elijah has been candid about his experience with drugs and, in his own Jan. 4 filing submitted in response to Cher's petition, he noted that while he has "struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible," he was currently under a doctor's care and attending AA meetings.
"I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests," he added in the documents, published by the Daily Mail. "I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father."
Elijah also stated in his filing that he believed his wife Marieangela King—with whom he had reconciled after filing for divorce in 2021—and not his mother "would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary."
He added, "But I do not need that either. Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed."
The petition for conservatorship comes a year after Marieangela—also known as Queenie—alleged in a court filing that the singer had hired four men to kidnap her son from a hotel room the couple shared in November 2022. In her filed declaration, reviewed by E! News, Marieangela said that she was told months earlier she was "not allowed to see or speak to" Elijah, who she said was "currently in lockdown at a treatment facility."
E! News reached out to Cher's rep for a response to Marieangela's allegations at the time and did not hear back. Nearly a year later, in October, the "Strong Enough" singer denied the abduction allegation.
"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," Cher told People at the time. "I'm a mother. This is my job, one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children."