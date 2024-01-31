Cher Denied Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher's allegations about her son Elijah Blue Allman were not strong enough to grant her a conservatorship.

A month after the Grammy winner petitioned a Los Angeles court to be made the sole conservator over the 47-year-old's estate, a judge denied her request Jan. 29 without prejudice due to "insufficient evidence," according to court papers obtained by E! News.

E! News has reached out to Cher's rep and attorney for comment on the decision and has not heard back.

In her December petition, the 77-year-old alleged that Elijah—whose father was late musician Gregg Allman—was due to receive assets from his trust before the end of 2023. However, she said in the documents that a conservator was "urgently needed" to "protect Elijah's property from loss or injury."

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs," the documents noted, "leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."