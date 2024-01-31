Tom Sandoval Vows to “Never Cheat That Way” Again After Affair Scandal

And while Leviss confirmed last summer that she'll be absent from season 11 of the Bravo show—which premiered on Jan. 30—she has continued to reflect on the affair and her relationship with Sandoval.

In fact, she recently speculated on whether the 40-year-old had orchestrated their affair for Vanderpump Rules.

"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss wondered on the Jan. 29 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."

The 29-year-old continued, "When we did have conversations like, ‘How is this going to play out?' He said, ‘We can be together next season.' I think he had his motivation behind it that really escalated the situation. Whereas if it wasn't a reality TV show and we weren't all filming, I wonder if it would be like this."

