Aly & AJ’s Aly Michalka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Stephen Ringer

Aly Michalka needs one potential nursery rhyme song.
Why? Well, the singer—one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ—is pregnant with her and husband Stephen Ringer's first child.
"It's been a really easy pregnancy," the 34-year-old told People in an article published on Jan. 31. "Which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced."
Aly—who is due with her baby in May—has been married to her husband, a cinematographer and director, since 2015. While the pair have always planned to start a family together, the Easy A actress originally wanted to wait until she wrapped up her With Love From Aly & AJ 2023 tour to start family planning, but she adds that the accelerated timing still feels good—it feels good.
"It was nice that it ended up happening quickly," the "Potential Breakup Song" artist added. "But also I think that took us by surprise in a way where we were like, 'Oh, we thought that maybe this would take us eight, nine months to get pregnant or a year,' and it didn't."
In fact, she spontaneously took a pregnancy test just before a performance with her sister at Los Angeles' Greek Theater on Sept. 8. The iZombie star immediately told her husband, but waited to tell her sister AJ Michalka until after the show.
"I didn't want it to take away from the special meaning of that night," the Phil of the Future alum continued. "We already had so much on our minds that we were juggling."
But of course, Aly couldn't wait too long to tell her sister, whom she's been performing with since 2005, and divulged the news right after their concert. However, one thing that the "Like Whoa" singer is keeping under wraps—even from herself—is the baby's sex.
"We're not really the couple that would do a gender reveal anyways," the Cow Belles star explained. "I don't think that, even if we knew the gender, everything would be blue or pink."
And as far as baby names go, Aly and Stephen are looking for something "unique" but not too outlandish.
"I'm like, ‘let's just stick with a cool classic name,'" she noted. "Maybe something that sounds like an author or a writer or a musician."
Time will tell if the "A" theme carries onto the next generation.