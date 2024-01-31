Aly & AJ’s Aly Michalka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Stephen Ringer

Watch : AJ & Aly Michalka Root for Miley Cyrus

Aly Michalka needs one potential nursery rhyme song.

Why? Well, the singer—one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ—is pregnant with her and husband Stephen Ringer's first child.

"It's been a really easy pregnancy," the 34-year-old told People in an article published on Jan. 31. "Which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced."

Aly—who is due with her baby in May—has been married to her husband, a cinematographer and director, since 2015. While the pair have always planned to start a family together, the Easy A actress originally wanted to wait until she wrapped up her With Love From Aly & AJ 2023 tour to start family planning, but she adds that the accelerated timing still feels good—it feels good.

"It was nice that it ended up happening quickly," the "Potential Breakup Song" artist added. "But also I think that took us by surprise in a way where we were like, 'Oh, we thought that maybe this would take us eight, nine months to get pregnant or a year,' and it didn't."