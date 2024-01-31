Jason and Travis Kelce Prove Taylor Swift is the Real MVP for Her “Rookie Year”

Jason and Travis Kelce applauded Taylor Swift for her dedication to the Kansas City Chiefs, joking that she's become one of the team's rookies.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jan 31, 2024 1:29 PMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftSuper BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Karma is the guy—and also the girl—on the Chiefs.

For Taylor Swift, the last few months have brought a whole new element into her life. Indeed, since she began dating Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner has become almost a staple part of Kansas City football games—and her dedication has not gone unnoticed.

"Shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift," Jason Kelce said during the Jan. 31 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast, before adding jokingly, "who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

The quip elicited a laugh from the Kansas City player, who added, "Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team."

But while, no, the "Karma" singer has not joined the NFL as a player, her new favorite team has earned itself a spot at this year's Super Bowl. On Feb. 11, the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers after the Missouri-based team defeated the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game Jan. 28.

photos
Taylor Swift & Whole Kelce Family Cheer on Travis Kelce in Playoffs

And not only did the recent game launch the Chiefs into the Super Bowl, but it also gave fans some of the cutest Taylor-Travis moments to date after the Midnights artist took to the field during the post-game celebration.

But in addition to the sweet embraces and "I love yous" that were exchanged between the couple, there was another post-game moment that caught the eye of fans: Kansas City head coach Andy Reid—aka "Big Red"—appeared to acknowledge Taylor from the stage by pointing in her direction, while she pointed right back in celebration. 

Lisa Lake, John Shearer/TAS23, Norm Hall / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

2

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

3

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

Jason himself called out the moment, noting, "This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage, they're pointing at each other."

To which Travis imagined the exchange as, "'We're going to the Super Bowl baby. We're going to the Bowl, we did it.'"

And after noting that Andy and Taylor's dad Scott Swift are friends IRL, the 34-year-old reflected on the moment. 

"That was a cool moment to see afterwards," Travis said. "I didn't get to see it because I was up on the stage, screaming, 'Fight for your right.' But yeah that was a cool one."

Keep reading for more moments from the AFC Championship celebration ahead of Kansas City (and Taylor's) big game on Feb. 11. 

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

2

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

3

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

4

Why Travis Kelce Isn't Attending Grammys 2024 With Taylor Swift

5

One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42