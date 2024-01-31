Jason and Travis Kelce Prove Taylor Swift is the Real MVP for Her “Rookie Year”

Karma is the guy—and also the girl—on the Chiefs.
For Taylor Swift, the last few months have brought a whole new element into her life. Indeed, since she began dating Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner has become almost a staple part of Kansas City football games—and her dedication has not gone unnoticed.
"Shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift," Jason Kelce said during the Jan. 31 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast, before adding jokingly, "who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."
The quip elicited a laugh from the Kansas City player, who added, "Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team."
But while, no, the "Karma" singer has not joined the NFL as a player, her new favorite team has earned itself a spot at this year's Super Bowl. On Feb. 11, the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers after the Missouri-based team defeated the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game Jan. 28.
And not only did the recent game launch the Chiefs into the Super Bowl, but it also gave fans some of the cutest Taylor-Travis moments to date after the Midnights artist took to the field during the post-game celebration.
But in addition to the sweet embraces and "I love yous" that were exchanged between the couple, there was another post-game moment that caught the eye of fans: Kansas City head coach Andy Reid—aka "Big Red"—appeared to acknowledge Taylor from the stage by pointing in her direction, while she pointed right back in celebration.
Jason himself called out the moment, noting, "This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage, they're pointing at each other."
To which Travis imagined the exchange as, "'We're going to the Super Bowl baby. We're going to the Bowl, we did it.'"
And after noting that Andy and Taylor's dad Scott Swift are friends IRL, the 34-year-old reflected on the moment.
"That was a cool moment to see afterwards," Travis said. "I didn't get to see it because I was up on the stage, screaming, 'Fight for your right.' But yeah that was a cool one."
