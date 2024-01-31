Jason and Travis Kelce Prove Taylor Swift is the Real MVP for Her “Rookie Year”

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Karma is the guy—and also the girl—on the Chiefs.

For Taylor Swift, the last few months have brought a whole new element into her life. Indeed, since she began dating Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner has become almost a staple part of Kansas City football games—and her dedication has not gone unnoticed.

"Shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift," Jason Kelce said during the Jan. 31 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast, before adding jokingly, "who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

The quip elicited a laugh from the Kansas City player, who added, "Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team."

But while, no, the "Karma" singer has not joined the NFL as a player, her new favorite team has earned itself a spot at this year's Super Bowl. On Feb. 11, the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers after the Missouri-based team defeated the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game Jan. 28.