Zayn Malik Talks 2024 Goals, Setting the Bar High, and Finding Balance

Just one month in and 2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for Zayn Malik. After six years of dedication and hard work, he's dropping some highly-anticipated new music. He is also the co-owner and Chief Creative Officer of the brand Mixoloshe, which Zayn says "is about crafting experiences."
He elaborates, "Mixoloshe is about authenticity and quality. We're not just creating non-alcoholic versions of drinks. Our focus on natural ingredients, the balance of flavors, and the innovative approach to mocktails sets us apart. It's about offering a sophisticated alternative that doesn't compromise on taste."
Mixoloshe is a brand that encourages us to have it all and find balance in our choices. Zayn emphasizes, "Balance is key in everything. It's about moderation and making mindful choices that align with your lifestyle and values. Whether it's in your diet, your work, or your personal life, finding that equilibrium is crucial. For me, it's about staying true to myself and ensuring I make time for the things and people I love."
In an exclusive E! interview, Zayn shares what he's looking forward to most in 2024, advice for sticking to your goals, and his signature drink, the Mixoloshe Lychee Martini by Zayn.
E!: What are some of your goals for 2024?
ZM: In 2024, I'm setting the bar high. Going to continue to explore and expand my creative boundaries in music, Mixoloshe, and other projects.
E!: What advice do you have for someone who needs some extra motivation sticking to their goals?
ZM: It's hard! You have to stay focused and believe in yourself. Surrounding yourself with people who help you grow and believe in you is essential too.
E!: What are you looking forward to the most in 2024?
ZM: I'm really looking forward to releasing new music. I've been working on this project for about six years now, so I can't wait. It has been a while.
E!: What made you want to sign on as a co-owner of Mixoloshe?
ZM: I've always been drawn to creativity and innovation, both in music and in other ventures. The non-alcoholic beverage market is burgeoning with potential, and Mixoloshe stood out as a brand that's not only pushing boundaries but also aligns with a healthier, more inclusive lifestyle. This partnership felt like the right fit for exploring a new creative avenue.
Mixoloshe Lychee Martini by Zayn 12 Pack
"The lychee martini was a cocktail I always enjoyed and wanted to be able to create it in the NA space. It's a refreshing unique taste and I'm proud of what we've developed!"
Mixoloshe Zayn's Signature Variety Pack
Zayn bundled his personal favorite drinks in this 12-pack variety set. Sip on the the tropical Caribbean Mojito, the rich Orange Old Fashioned, and the Lychee Martini by Zayn, of course.
E!: What's the first Mixoloshe drink you tried and what was that experience like?
ZM: Mango Chili Crush was the first Mixoloshe drink i tried. It surprised me and made me realize the potential of NA beverages. The balance of sweet & spicy was spot on and the flavor was just really good!
Mixoloshe Mango Chili Crush 12 Pack
"I love the contrast in the Mango Chili Crush. It's bold, it's different, and it's exactly what Mixoloshe is about!"
More Zayn Malik Must-Haves
Mixoloshe Non-Alcoholic Tropical Smoky Margarita Cocktail 12 Pack
"The Tropical Smoky Margarita is a fusion of tropical flavors with a smoky twist, creating a unique and enjoyable drinking experience."
Mixoloshe Non-Alcoholic Cosmic Bitter Spritz Cocktail 12 Pack
"The Cosmic Bitter Spritz is a sophisticated blend, that gives a complex and intriguing flavor that's refreshing and invigorating."
Mixoloshe Non-Alcoholic Orange Old Fashioned Cocktail 12 Pack
"The Orange Old Fashioned is a nod to the classic. It brings a fresh twist to the traditional, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their drinking preferences."
E!: What makes Mixoloshe a great pick for Dry January and beyond?
ZM: It's perfect for those who are looking to explore non-alcoholic options without losing the essence of a good drink. Whether you're taking a break from alcohol or seeking healthier choices, Mixoloshe provides that without compromising on the experience.
