Zayn Malik Talks 2024 Goals, Setting the Bar High, and Finding Balance

Just one month in and 2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for Zayn Malik. After six years of dedication and hard work, he's dropping some highly-anticipated new music. He is also the co-owner and Chief Creative Officer of the brand Mixoloshe, which Zayn says "is about crafting experiences."

He elaborates, "Mixoloshe is about authenticity and quality. We're not just creating non-alcoholic versions of drinks. Our focus on natural ingredients, the balance of flavors, and the innovative approach to mocktails sets us apart. It's about offering a sophisticated alternative that doesn't compromise on taste."

Mixoloshe is a brand that encourages us to have it all and find balance in our choices. Zayn emphasizes, "Balance is key in everything. It's about moderation and making mindful choices that align with your lifestyle and values. Whether it's in your diet, your work, or your personal life, finding that equilibrium is crucial. For me, it's about staying true to myself and ensuring I make time for the things and people I love."

In an exclusive E! interview, Zayn shares what he's looking forward to most in 2024, advice for sticking to your goals, and his signature drink, the Mixoloshe Lychee Martini by Zayn.