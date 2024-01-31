Whether You're Rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, These Red Lipsticks Are Kiss-Proof

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all have our game day rituals. Whether it's rocking a jersey, throwing a tailgate, or applying your go-to lipstick, there are many ways to celebrate your team's victory. And, yes, that may include a make out session. Whether your post-game kiss is with a fellow fan or your favorite player, you need a kiss-proof lipstick you can rely on. Since the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have the same team colors, you know what that means: lots of red lipstick at the Super Bowl and watch parties.

If you want a kiss-proof matte red, you can't go wrong with the Taylor-Made Kit from Pat McGrath Labs. If you prefer a glossy look, Maybelline Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor has major staying power. As someone who is constantly eating, drinking, and talking, I'm a self-appointed authority on smudge-proof red lipsticks. In fact, I've tried hundreds of lipsticks.

Here are the best red lipsticks that are truly kiss-proof from top brands including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Kylie Cosmetics, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Urban Decay, and Covergirl.