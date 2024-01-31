Whether You're Rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, These Red Lipsticks Are Kiss-Proof

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have our game day rituals. Whether it's rocking a jersey, throwing a tailgate, or applying your go-to lipstick, there are many ways to celebrate your team's victory. And, yes, that may include a make out session. Whether your post-game kiss is with a fellow fan or your favorite player, you need a kiss-proof lipstick you can rely on. Since the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have the same team colors, you know what that means: lots of red lipstick at the Super Bowl and watch parties.
If you want a kiss-proof matte red, you can't go wrong with the Taylor-Made Kit from Pat McGrath Labs. If you prefer a glossy look, Maybelline Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor has major staying power. As someone who is constantly eating, drinking, and talking, I'm a self-appointed authority on smudge-proof red lipsticks. In fact, I've tried hundreds of lipsticks.
Here are the best red lipsticks that are truly kiss-proof from top brands including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Kylie Cosmetics, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Urban Decay, and Covergirl.
Kiss-Proof Red Lipsticks
Pat McGrath Labs The 'Taylor-Made' Lip Kit
Pat McGrath Labs describes this as a "lust-worthy red lip duo" you can use to "create ‘Taylor-Made' midnights muse majorness." You get the MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2, which is a vivid blue red. Get a resilient lip look when you layer the lipstick over the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Structure, which is a mid-tone nude.
Yep, this combo is makeout-proof and perfect to celebrate a big game victory.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson, Forbidden Love or Rouge 8
Get the ultimate vivid red with this creamy, matte lipstick that's actually hydrating. Its formula has cushiony feel that feels so weightless on your lips and it really lasts. If it's sold out at Pat McGrath, Sephora, and Ulta at the time you're ready to shop, you can get one from Amazon for $65.
My Go-To Reds: Elson, which is almost always sold out. Other gorgeous reds include Forbidden Love and Rouge 8.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick Duo
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson is sold out almost everywhere, but here's a hack: get this duo with the shades Elson 2 and Omi, which is a pinky nude.
Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor in Red-Hot or Wicked
Don't get me wrong, I love matte lipstick, but I do appreciate a glossy look too. Unfortunately, wearing lip gloss isn't as easy as swiping on a matte color. The application doesn't last, it gets on my teeth, and it easily smears, but I love how it looks for the five minutes. Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 28,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 10,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color With Topcoat in Ever-Redy
Covergirl wasn't joking when they named this one "Outlast" because it really does stay on longer than most lipsticks that I've tried. I put this one on at the crack of dawn for tailgates, eating, drinking, and talking all day long, and it stays on. Instead of reapplying the red in between beverages, just swipe on the included top coat to keep your look intact (and feeling moisturized). Amazon shoppers left 17,000+ glowing 5-star reviews for this lipstick. This pick also has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
My Go-To Red: Ever-Redy
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Exhilarator, Dancer, Hustler, or Innovator
The phrase "you get what you pay for" doesn't apply here. These lipsticks last for up to 16 hours and hold up after a meal, drink, or makeout session. These have a beautiful matte finish and there are 35+ shades to choose from with 88,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 11,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Another thing that's cool about this lipstick is that the applicator has a precise tip, which makes it easy to apply lipstick in those places that are easy to smudge, like the corners of your mouth.
Also, pro tip: You can easily remove this with the Maybelline SuperStay Eraser Lip Color Remover, which is such a game-changer after a long day.
My Go-To Reds: Exhilarator, Dancer, Hustler, and Innovator
Covergirl Outlast Lipstain in Iconic Ruby or Atomic Love
This will become on your go-to products. It delivers high-impact color that you can build up to intensify your look. This lipstick is also super-easy to apply thanks to the smooth, precision applicator. The formula feels lightweight on my lips and it's transfer-proof, kiss-proof, and smudge-proof.
My Go-To Reds: Iconic Ruby and Atomic Love
Maybelline SuperStay 24 Liquid Lipstick in Keep It Red or Brooklyn Sunset
If you want long-lasting pigment and the feel of a lip balm, you need to check out the Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick. This one has that top coat you can reapply, but you won't have to worry about keeping a two-piece set together because the top coat is attached to the lipstick on the other end. Instead of putting on another layer, you can refresh the color with a swipe of the top coat throughout your day. I love the shade Keep It Red.
This product has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
My Go-To Reds: Keep It Red and Brooklyn Sunset
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick in Unbreakable
I'm just gonna come out and say it: the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick is my dream product. It looks just like a lip gloss, but it actually stays on all day long. The brand claims that it lasts for up to 16 hours, and through my own personal experiences of eating, drinking, and talking excessively I can confirm that this is accurate (for me, at least). It delivers an intense, highly-pigmented shine with just one layer of product.
It has 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 54.9K+ Sephora Loves.
My Go-To Red: Unbreakable
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lip Kit in Mary Jo K or Boss
I've been rocking with Kylie Cosmetics since the original 3-shade drop. The formulas just keep getting better. These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. The lip liner and liquid lipstick duo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, and kissing. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are truly kiss-proof.
My Go-To Reds: Mary Jo K is my tried and true. I also love Boss.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire
If you want something in between a gloss finish and a matte feeling, a cream liquid lipstick is a great in-between option with long-lasting color payoff. The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick gives that matte look, but with a creamy, soft feeling on the lips. It feels super light and it's actually hydrating on the lips.
Selena Gomez's go-to shade is Inspire, which is a beautiful bright red. This customer favorite has 291.3K+ Sephora Loves.
My Go-To Red: Inspire
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon in Subtle Flex
Kylie Cosmetics included lip crayons in limited edition drops and I loved them so much that I bought multiple lip crayons in repeat purchases before they sold out. Of course, I'm thrilled that Kylie Jenner added these as a permanent product. They have the long-lasting effect of a liquid lipstick and the comfortable wear of a cream formula. A little bit of product goes a long way and one lip crayon will last for months on months, even with consistent use.
My Go-To Red: Subtle Flex
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red
Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is a liquid lip stain that has a creamy finish that feels comfortable on my lips, delivering a transfer-proof, full-coverage color. They have been recommended by Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons and Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald. This top-seller has 1.2 million+ Sephora Loves.
My Go-To Red: Always Red
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer in Cherry Shine
When you think of liquid lipsticks, you probably picture a matte finish, but this one is all about the shine! It delivers a transfer-proof, super glossy finish that lasts all day without the need to reapply.
A shopper reviewed, "I love a good lip stain/long lasting lip color, but so many of them don't live up to the hype. This one does! The shades are gorgeous, the formula is lightweight, soft and comfortable and it just lasts and lasts! I'm in love!"
My Go-To Red: Cherry Shine
