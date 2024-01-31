Proof Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into the Family Cheer Squad

Taylor Swift is getting so much more than paper rings.
The "Cruel Summer" singer delighted fans at the Jan. 28 AFC Championship game when she and boyfriend Travis Kelce brought their PDA to the field, exhanging "I love yous" and sharing a kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.
But their embrace wasn't the only sign of support Taylor showed for the NFL player: She also flashed a ring bearing an image of his "87" jersey at the game.
It turns out the ring was given to her by none other than Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who clearly is welcoming Taylor to the Kelce's squad.
"We gifted Donna some pairs," jeweler Emily Bordner told KMBC on Jan. 29. "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products."
In fact, the EB and Co. owner almost masterminded the whole thing when she gifted Donna the package.
"We sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor," she added. "And she did."
Taylor, 34, paired the "87" ring with her classic red lip and another special piece of jewelry: a custom diamond friendship bracelet that read "TNT," as a nod to their initials.
Fans also think Travis, 34, added another accessory to her meaningful collection by gifting her his championship hat after the game, since she was seen wearing the black ballcap while celebrating the Chiefs' win.
It seems like Taylor and Travis are supporting each other forever and always. In fact the "Karma" singer could potentially be flying fresh off an Eras Tour performance in Tokyo on Feb. 10 to support Travis at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.
The game would mark her 13th appearance during the NFL season since the couple started dating during the summer of 2023.
And while Travis unfortunately won't be able to join her at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the couple have made no secret of how much they value supporting each other.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other," Taylor told TIME in December. "We're just proud of each other."
Keep reading for more of Taylor and Travis' sweetest moments at the AFC Championship.