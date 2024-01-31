Proof Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into the Family Cheer Squad

Watch : Taylor Swift's Football Fashion: All 12 Looks!

Taylor Swift is getting so much more than paper rings.

The "Cruel Summer" singer delighted fans at the Jan. 28 AFC Championship game when she and boyfriend Travis Kelce brought their PDA to the field, exhanging "I love yous" and sharing a kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.

But their embrace wasn't the only sign of support Taylor showed for the NFL player: She also flashed a ring bearing an image of his "87" jersey at the game.

It turns out the ring was given to her by none other than Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who clearly is welcoming Taylor to the Kelce's squad.

"We gifted Donna some pairs," jeweler Emily Bordner told KMBC on Jan. 29. "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products."

In fact, the EB and Co. owner almost masterminded the whole thing when she gifted Donna the package.