Proof Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into the Family Cheer Squad

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce gifted Taylor Swift an "87" ring that the singer wore while they watched the Kansas City Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl.

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 31, 2024 2:40 AMTags
FamilyTaylor SwiftJewelryCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift's Football Fashion: All 12 Looks!

Taylor Swift is getting so much more than paper rings.

The "Cruel Summer" singer delighted fans at the Jan. 28 AFC Championship game when she and boyfriend Travis Kelce brought their PDA to the field, exhanging "I love yous" and sharing a kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.

But their embrace wasn't the only sign of support Taylor showed for the NFL player: She also flashed a ring bearing an image of his "87" jersey at the game.

It turns out the ring was given to her by none other than Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who clearly is welcoming Taylor to the Kelce's squad.

"We gifted Donna some pairs," jeweler Emily Bordner told KMBC on Jan. 29. "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products."

In fact, the EB and Co. owner almost masterminded the whole thing when she gifted Donna the package.

photos
Taylor Swift & Whole Kelce Family Cheer on Travis Kelce in Playoffs

"We sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor," she added. "And she did."

Taylor, 34, paired the "87" ring with her classic red lip and another special piece of jewelry: a custom diamond friendship bracelet that read "TNT," as a nod to their initials.

Fans also think Travis, 34, added another accessory to her meaningful collection by gifting her his championship hat after the game, since she was seen wearing the black ballcap while celebrating the Chiefs' win.

It seems like Taylor and Travis are supporting each other forever and always. In fact the "Karma" singer could potentially be flying fresh off an Eras Tour performance in Tokyo on Feb. 10 to support Travis at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

2

Why Travis Kelce Isn't Attending Grammys 2024 With Taylor Swift

3

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

The game would mark her 13th appearance during the NFL season since the couple started dating during the summer of 2023.

And while Travis unfortunately won't be able to join her at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the couple have made no secret of how much they value supporting each other.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other," Taylor told TIME in December. "We're just proud of each other."

Keep reading for more of Taylor and Travis' sweetest moments at the AFC Championship.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

2

Why Travis Kelce Isn't Attending Grammys 2024 With Taylor Swift

3

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

4

One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42

5

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo