Kim Kardashian Shares Painful Red Markings on Her Legs Due to Psoriasis Flare Up

Watch : See Kim Kardashian’s PAINFUL Psoriasis Flare Up on Her Legs

Kim Kardashian is keeping fans up-to-date on her psoriaris journey.

The Kardashians star shared an update on her battle with the chronic immune disease by posting photos of a recent flare-up to social media.

"Not gonna lie this is painful," Kim captioned a Jan. 30 Instagram Story. "Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything."

The 43-year-old concluded by writing, "Psoriasis sucks."

This isn't the first time Kim has gotten candid about the auto-immune condition, which began after she had her first flare-up at age 25. Back in 2019, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress detailed her history with the auto-immune condition—a diagnosis she shares with her mom Kris Jenner.

"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone," Kim recalled of a particularly bad flare-up in an essay published on sister Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh. "I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn't need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep."