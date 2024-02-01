These Secrets About Harry Styles Will Have You Late Night Talking

Harry Styles is entering a new chapter in the story of his life.
The singer turned 30 years old on Feb. 1. And if you know his history, then you know he's had quite the journey.
From auditioning on The X Factor and being catapulted into fame with One Direction to becoming a three-time Grammy-winning solo artist and securing his place as a fashion icon, Harry's career has been truly golden.
And as he's expressed, he's not the same as he was when he first joined the boy band with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson in 2010. For starters, he's shared how he now feels more confident in who he is as a musician.
"There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped," Harry told DAZED in 2021. "I didn't necessarily know who I was if I wasn't in the band. Now, the idea of people going, 'We don't like your music anymore, go away' doesn't scare me."
As a result, he's doing things on his own terms. "I'm not working from a place of fear," he added. "I'm working from a place of wanting to work stuff out and try different things."
So let this birthday be another sign of the times that Harry is continuing to grow and evolve. And if you like celebrating his major milestones, then these 30 facts about his life might be perfect for you.