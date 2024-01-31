How Kieran Culkin Felt Working With Ex Emma Stone

Watch : What Pedro Pascal Had to Say About Kieran Culkin at Emmys

Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone are coming together again in the city of stars.

The Succession alum and Easy A actress—who dated from 2010 to 2011—recently reunited to collaborate on the upcoming film A Real Pain, which she produced and he stars in as a man traveling to Poland following his grandmother's death.

So, how does Kieran feel about working with his ex?

"She's great," Kieran exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Jan. 20 Sundance premiere of the film. "She's a really wonderful person."

In fact, the 41-year-old said being colleagues with a former partner has more upsides than you'd think.

"It's nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don't really know anybody," he explained. "But in this case, going in, I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part's taken care of.'"

And while Kieran wasn't familiar with costar and director Jesse Eisenberg, he was someone Emma could vouch for, which made the process easier.