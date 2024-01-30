Why This Juilliard Pianist Now Eats Sticks of Butter With Her Meals as Carnivore TikToker

TikToker Isabella “Bella” Ma revealed why part of her high-fat carnivore diet includes eating an entire stick of butter with her meals.

You butter believe Isabella "Bella" Ma stands by her unusual diet. 

In fact, the TikToker, whose videos documenting her high-fat carnivore diet have recently gone viral, revealed exactly why she eats a stick of butter with one of her meals every day.

"Butter is not just a culinary superstar," Bella explained in a September 2023 video. "It's also a beauty secret... It's incredible for your skin, leaving you soft, supple and radiant. Who needs expensive creams when you've got butter?"

And that's not the only reason Bella—who is also a Juilliard pianist and violin player—loves the creamy spread. 

"Here's the kicker," she continued. "It curbs your hunger. Butter is packed with healthy fats that keep you feeling full and satisfied. It's like your secret weapon against those mid-day cravings."

Bella has been on a "high-fat carnivore diet" for the past five years, meaning she only eats red meat, butter and high-protein foods like eggs and seafood. On any given day, she'll eat red meats such as ground beef or lamb chops and consume somewhere between 12 and 16 eggs, though the most she's eaten in a single day was 48 eggs.

In addition to detailing her daily diet on social media, Bella also tracks the changes she's seen since going from vegan to carnivore.

"I eat saturated fats every day," she shared in December 2023 video. "And my sugar cravings are gone, my libido is back and I've lost 10 pounds."

The musician—who has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Walt Disney Concert Hall—said she has also noticed improvements in her eczema and cystic acne, as well as an increase in her overall energy.

But not everyone on TikTok is sold on Bella's steak-and-butter meal plan. 

"I agree that these foods are good for us, but what [about] moderation?" one user commented. "Like vegetables and other carbs and sugars are essential in a balanced [reasonable] diet."

Another person noted the cost of the diet, writing, "I don't know about your country but in my country meat is expensive."

Bella—whose fiancé is also on the high-fat carnivore diet—is determined to stick to what works for her. 

"My focus and clarity have never been better," Bella concluded in one of her videos. "And I'm accomplishing more than I ever have before."

