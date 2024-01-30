Why This Juilliard Pianist Now Eats Sticks of Butter With Her Meals as Carnivore TikToker

Watch : "Revenge Body" Trainers Debunk Popular Workout & Diet Myths

You butter believe Isabella "Bella" Ma stands by her unusual diet.

In fact, the TikToker, whose videos documenting her high-fat carnivore diet have recently gone viral, revealed exactly why she eats a stick of butter with one of her meals every day.

"Butter is not just a culinary superstar," Bella explained in a September 2023 video. "It's also a beauty secret... It's incredible for your skin, leaving you soft, supple and radiant. Who needs expensive creams when you've got butter?"

And that's not the only reason Bella—who is also a Juilliard pianist and violin player—loves the creamy spread.

"Here's the kicker," she continued. "It curbs your hunger. Butter is packed with healthy fats that keep you feeling full and satisfied. It's like your secret weapon against those mid-day cravings."

Bella has been on a "high-fat carnivore diet" for the past five years, meaning she only eats red meat, butter and high-protein foods like eggs and seafood. On any given day, she'll eat red meats such as ground beef or lamb chops and consume somewhere between 12 and 16 eggs, though the most she's eaten in a single day was 48 eggs.