Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards

This party in the U.S.A. isn't loud enough for Miley Cyrus.

The singer, 31, called out the crowd at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. While on stage performing her hit "Flowers," Miley noticed the audience members at the Crypto.com Arena weren't noddin' their heads like, yeah, or movin' their hips like, yeah.

"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand," she sang in the first chorus, before saying into the mic, "Why you acting like you don't know this song?"

After Miley encouraged the crowd to sing along, the camera showed Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Chrissy Teigen come in like a wrecking ball and bust some moves while jamming out to the Endless Summer Vacation song. (See all the stars at the Grammys here.)

But the call-out wasn't the only time Miley changed the lyrics during the performance. At the end of the track, she sang, "Started to cry and then remembered: I just won my first Grammy!"