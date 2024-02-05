Grammys 2024: Nothing in This World Compares to Paris Hilton’s Sweet Update on Motherhood

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

The Grammys according to Paris? Loves it.

Paris Hilton hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a not-so-simple look. Joined by husband Carter Reum, she stepped out in a mermaid-inspired turquoise gown from Reem Acra in honor of music's biggest night, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4. (See all the stars at the award show here.)

While on the red carpet, Paris—who shares 12-month-old son Phoenix and 2-month-old daughter London with Carter—gave an update on being a mother of two, admitting that she is able to get a good night's sleep for one adorable reason.

"They're very good babies," she exclusively told Laverne Cox on Live From E!: 2024 Grammys. "I feel very lucky. And they're so beautiful, so blessed."

The Paris in Love star went on to share another blessing to come this year: her second album, following 2006's Paris.

"Sia is executive producer," she shared. "I have so many amazing females on this. It's going to be iconic, and I'm just so excited for everyone to hear the new music. It's all about my journey."