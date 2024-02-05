Grammys 2024: Nothing in This World Compares to Paris Hilton’s Sweet Update on Motherhood

The Grammys according to Paris? Loves it.
Paris Hilton hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a not-so-simple look. Joined by husband Carter Reum, she stepped out in a mermaid-inspired turquoise gown from Reem Acra in honor of music's biggest night, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4. (See all the stars at the award show here.)
While on the red carpet, Paris—who shares 12-month-old son Phoenix and 2-month-old daughter London with Carter—gave an update on being a mother of two, admitting that she is able to get a good night's sleep for one adorable reason.
"They're very good babies," she exclusively told Laverne Cox on Live From E!: 2024 Grammys. "I feel very lucky. And they're so beautiful, so blessed."
The Paris in Love star went on to share another blessing to come this year: her second album, following 2006's Paris.
"Sia is executive producer," she shared. "I have so many amazing females on this. It's going to be iconic, and I'm just so excited for everyone to hear the new music. It's all about my journey."
But before fans get to hear her new beats, the DJ is ready to celebrate every shocking win and musical moment at the Grammys, which will include performances by Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott and more.
It could turn into a winning evening for Taylor Swift, who earned six nominations, including Album of the Year for 2022's Midnights. But her record will have to beat out fellow nominees Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, SZA's SOS, Jon Batiste's World Music Radio, boygenius' The Record and Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd for that honor.
"The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys," Taylor told her fans during one of her Eras Tour concerts in Argentina back in November. "You're the best."
Find out if Miss Americana will take home her 13th statue when the Grammys air Feb. 4 on CBS.
