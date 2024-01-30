Why Travis Kelce Isn't Attending Grammys 2024 With Taylor Swift

Swifties, we have some delicate news to share: Travis Kelce won't be accompanying Taylor Swift to the 2024 Grammys.
Though fans were hopeful for a #Tayvis red carpet debut at the Feb. 4 ceremony at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, sources close to the couple tell E! News the NFL tight end will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.
In fact, the Grammys are exactly one week before Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So, understandably, the athletes will be in practice mode ahead of the big game.
While we won't see Taylor and Travis, both 34, at the award show, it is likely that the "Lover" singer will be at the 2024 Super Bowl. Though she does have an Eras Tour concert in Japan on Feb. 10, she'll still have time to fly to Sin City before kick off on Feb. 11, all thanks to the time change.
Taylor was also on hand to watch her boyfriend's team defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28, which secured their spot in the Super Bowl. After the milestone victory, Taylor joined Travis' family, including mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, on the field to celebrate.
As for any criticism aimed at Taylor's appearance at Travis' NFL games. Don't worry, she's shaking it off.
"I'm just there to support Travis," she noted in her TIME profile Dec. 6. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she added. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
And Travis agrees. "The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," the Ohio native said in a Jan. 26 press conference. "That's all that matters."
As Travis and Taylor both prepare for major career milestones, take a look at their most recent game day celebration below...