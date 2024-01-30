TikToker Elyse Myers Shares 4-Month-Old Son Will Undergo Heart Surgery

Elyse Myers' family is facing a difficult chapter.
The TikToker, who has amassed over 7.1 million followers on the platform, recently shared that her and her husband Jonas Myers' 4-month-old son, Oliver, will undergo heart surgery after doctors made an alarming discovery during a routine visit.
"So, about a week ago, my son went into his 4-month checkup, just a routine newborn checkup," Elyse—who is also mom to 3-year-old August—said in a Jan. 30 TikTok video. "The doctor heard a little bit of a heart murmur and said, 'You know, it's probably nothing. We'll just send you to a Cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it's just an innocent murmur and he'll grow out of it.'"
Three days later, the doctors realized that a murmur was not actually what was troubling the comedian's son.
"That was on a Friday," the Funny Cuz It's True podcast host continued. "Then, on Monday, we were getting our echo, and the tech found a very large hole in my son's heart."
Elyse soon learned that her son was born with a ventricular septal defect, aka a birth defect that separates the two lower chambers of the heart, creating a hole in the organ. As a result, Oliver is set to undergo heart surgery "within the next couple weeks," and in the meantime, he's been given a heart catheter to monitor for any problems or changes.
Thankfully, her son's medical team is hopeful that he will make a full recovery.
"The doctors are really confident that after the surgery, he will recover and grow right on track," Elyse explained. "They seem to think that this will not affect him in life later after this is all fixed up."
Elyse closed out the video by thanking her fans for their support but also said she will take a step back from social media while she and her husband go through the surgery process.
"Jonas and I are kind of handling it together and leaning on each other," she shared. "But now that we've kind of gotten through all of the information and kind of have a good grasp on what's going on, I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm not going to be updating everything the whole time, just the big ones."
"We love you guys," she concluded. "It's going to be O.K., it's going to be O.K."