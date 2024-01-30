TikToker Elyse Myers Shares 4-Month-Old Son Will Undergo Heart Surgery

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2023

Elyse Myers' family is facing a difficult chapter.

The TikToker, who has amassed over 7.1 million followers on the platform, recently shared that her and her husband Jonas Myers' 4-month-old son, Oliver, will undergo heart surgery after doctors made an alarming discovery during a routine visit.

"So, about a week ago, my son went into his 4-month checkup, just a routine newborn checkup," Elyse—who is also mom to 3-year-old August—said in a Jan. 30 TikTok video. "The doctor heard a little bit of a heart murmur and said, 'You know, it's probably nothing. We'll just send you to a Cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it's just an innocent murmur and he'll grow out of it.'"

Three days later, the doctors realized that a murmur was not actually what was troubling the comedian's son.

"That was on a Friday," the Funny Cuz It's True podcast host continued. "Then, on Monday, we were getting our echo, and the tech found a very large hole in my son's heart."