Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “I Love You” Exchange on the Field Is Straight Out of Your Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a sweet kiss—and even sweeter chat—on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 30, 2024 9:19 PMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftSuper BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field.

While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory Jan. 28, securing them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, the duo shared the sweetest exchange on the field.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," the tight end told the Grammy winner before going in for a kiss. "I love you." 

As an emotional Travis held her tightly, he added, "So much it's not funny."

Taylor placed her hand over her mouth while whispering back, muffling her response. However, based on what they were able to hear in the audio, fans do have two theories on her side of the loving exchange.

Some have speculated the "Cruel Summer" artist told Travis, "I've never been so proud of someone in my life, ever." And others believe she said, "I've never been this happy, like ever."

Although fans might never know exactly what was said between the couple, both 34, it's clear that their love story is a total touchdown.

photos
Taylor Swift & Whole Kelce Family Cheer on Travis Kelce in Playoffs

After all, the "Karma" singer has continued to be one of Travis' biggest supporters at his games. And the championship game—during which they defeated the Baltimore Ravens—was no different. Aside from Travis and Taylor sharing a kiss on the field, Keleigh Teller shared some behind-the-scene moments at the game of the "Anti-Hero" singer alongside the Kelce crew.

In one cute snap, Taylor is seen posing with Travis' parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce as well as his older brother Jason Kelce. And in another, she's posing alongside Keleigh, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce and Cara Delevingne.

Trending Stories

1

One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42

2

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

3

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

And while Taylor knows her attendance has often made headlines, at the end of the day, she's there to support her guy on the Chiefs.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for their Person of the Year issue in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other. 

Keep reading to see the best moments of Taylor's latest NFL outing.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42

2

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

3

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

4

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Look One Month After Prison Release

5

Celine Dion to Debut Documentary Detailing Rare Stiff Person Syndrome