Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “I Love You” Exchange on the Field Is Straight Out of Your Wildest Dreams

Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field.
While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory Jan. 28, securing them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, the duo shared the sweetest exchange on the field.
"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," the tight end told the Grammy winner before going in for a kiss. "I love you."
As an emotional Travis held her tightly, he added, "So much it's not funny."
Taylor placed her hand over her mouth while whispering back, muffling her response. However, based on what they were able to hear in the audio, fans do have two theories on her side of the loving exchange.
Some have speculated the "Cruel Summer" artist told Travis, "I've never been so proud of someone in my life, ever." And others believe she said, "I've never been this happy, like ever."
Although fans might never know exactly what was said between the couple, both 34, it's clear that their love story is a total touchdown.
After all, the "Karma" singer has continued to be one of Travis' biggest supporters at his games. And the championship game—during which they defeated the Baltimore Ravens—was no different. Aside from Travis and Taylor sharing a kiss on the field, Keleigh Teller shared some behind-the-scene moments at the game of the "Anti-Hero" singer alongside the Kelce crew.
In one cute snap, Taylor is seen posing with Travis' parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce as well as his older brother Jason Kelce. And in another, she's posing alongside Keleigh, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce and Cara Delevingne.
And while Taylor knows her attendance has often made headlines, at the end of the day, she's there to support her guy on the Chiefs.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for their Person of the Year issue in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other.
Keep reading to see the best moments of Taylor's latest NFL outing.