Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “I Love You” Exchange on the Field Is Straight Out of Your Wildest Dreams

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Sparks were flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field.

While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory Jan. 28, securing them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, the duo shared the sweetest exchange on the field.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," the tight end told the Grammy winner before going in for a kiss. "I love you."

As an emotional Travis held her tightly, he added, "So much it's not funny."

Taylor placed her hand over her mouth while whispering back, muffling her response. However, based on what they were able to hear in the audio, fans do have two theories on her side of the loving exchange.

Some have speculated the "Cruel Summer" artist told Travis, "I've never been so proud of someone in my life, ever." And others believe she said, "I've never been this happy, like ever."

Although fans might never know exactly what was said between the couple, both 34, it's clear that their love story is a total touchdown.