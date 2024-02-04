Dua Lipa Is Ready to Dance the Night Away in Her 2024 Grammys Look

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Dua Lipa's Grammys look has heads doing a full 180.

The "Houdini" singer—who's up for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Dance The Night"—channeled her inner disco ball on the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Feb. 4 ceremony wearing a custom Courreges glittery silver long-sleeved gown with a deep V-neck, paired with Tiffany and Co. jewelry, and her now-signature red hair down (See all the red carpet looks here).

Attending with her father, Dukagjin Lipa, the 28-year-old has a grand night ahead of her, as she'll be performing at the 66th ceremony in addition to having two nominations for her Barbie soundtrack hit. (Take a look at the list of Grammy winners.)

Dua's nominated song—which she cowrote with producer Mark Ronson—was written specifically for the iconic party scene in the Greta Gerwig flick—and officially marks the end of her disco era.

In fact, Dua plans to move away from the genre for her third album—which is set to release later this year—but she reverted back to her old habits one last time per the Barbie director's request, telling Rolling Stone in an interview published in December, "I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I've got one more in me.'"