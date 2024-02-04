Dua Lipa Is Ready to Dance the Night Away in Her 2024 Grammys Look

Dua Lipa—who is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 2024 Grammys—stepped out in disco ball-inspired Courreges dress at the Feb. 4 ceremony.

Dua Lipa's Grammys look has heads doing a full 180.

The "Houdini" singer—who's up for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Dance The Night"—channeled her inner disco ball on the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Feb. 4 ceremony wearing a custom Courreges glittery silver long-sleeved gown with a deep V-neck, paired with Tiffany and Co. jewelry, and her now-signature red hair down (See all the red carpet looks here). 

Attending with her father, Dukagjin Lipa, the 28-year-old has a grand night ahead of her, as she'll be performing at the 66th ceremony in addition to having two nominations for her Barbie soundtrack hit. (Take a look at the list of Grammy winners.)

Dua's nominated song—which she cowrote with producer Mark Ronson—was written specifically for the iconic party scene in the Greta Gerwig flick—and officially marks the end of her disco era. 

In fact, Dua plans to move away from the genre for her third album—which is set to release later this year—but she reverted back to her old habits one last time per the Barbie director's request, telling Rolling Stone in an interview published in December, "I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I've got one more in me.'"

The Barbie bop turned out to be a song of the summer, and it was nominated alongside other Barbie soundtrack hits for the Visual Media category—as well as Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The trophy ended up going to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for "What Was I Made For?"

There's also some stiff competition in the Song of the Year category. In fact, this year's nominees also include Lana Del Rey's "A&W," Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Jon Batiste's "Butterfly," SZA's "Kill Bill," Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But even if Dua doesn't walk away with any hardware this year, the "Be The One" singer already has three wins—including Best Pop Vocal Album in 2020 for Future Nostalgia, Best Dance Recording and Best New Artist in 2019—and 10 nominations under her belt. 

Plus, with a look like this, she's certainly up for a win in the Best Dressed category. Read on to see all the 66th Grammys red carpet moments. 

