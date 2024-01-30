The Best At-Home Hair Glosses and Glazes That Give You a Salon Refresh in No Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing better than the way you feel and look after leaving the salon with freshly washed/dyed/ and glossed hair. The only bad part? That luxurious shine in our hair unfortunately doesn't last long, maybe even a mere three days if we're pushing it. So, if it's been a minute since you last saw your colorist, you're probably really in need of a salon refresh to get back that rich glossy hair color we love so much. But we get it, life gets in the way, and errands start to pile up which makes going to the hair salon at your exact three-month mark almost near impossible. Well, thankfully at-home hair glosses have started to take over the market, and some of them are pretty darn good at helping revive your hair and letting you wait just a little longer until your next salon visit.

Keep in mind that hair gloss treatments are not the same as boxed hair dyes (so get that worry off your mind bestie). They're not meant to permanently change the color of your hair, they're simply here to deposit a lasting amount of concentrated shine and pigment, as well as potentially help repair damage, serve as a heat protectant, and deeply condition your hair. If you're ready to give it a try, keep scrolling for our round-up of the best hair glosses and glazes, featuring top-notch options ranging from budget-friendly drugstore choices to luxurious high-end picks. Trust us, these picks are so good, they'll be giving your salon a run for its money!