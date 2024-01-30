The Best At-Home Hair Glosses and Glazes That Give You a Salon Refresh in No Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing better than the way you feel and look after leaving the salon with freshly washed/dyed/ and glossed hair. The only bad part? That luxurious shine in our hair unfortunately doesn't last long, maybe even a mere three days if we're pushing it. So, if it's been a minute since you last saw your colorist, you're probably really in need of a salon refresh to get back that rich glossy hair color we love so much. But we get it, life gets in the way, and errands start to pile up which makes going to the hair salon at your exact three-month mark almost near impossible. Well, thankfully at-home hair glosses have started to take over the market, and some of them are pretty darn good at helping revive your hair and letting you wait just a little longer until your next salon visit.
Keep in mind that hair gloss treatments are not the same as boxed hair dyes (so get that worry off your mind bestie). They're not meant to permanently change the color of your hair, they're simply here to deposit a lasting amount of concentrated shine and pigment, as well as potentially help repair damage, serve as a heat protectant, and deeply condition your hair. If you're ready to give it a try, keep scrolling for our round-up of the best hair glosses and glazes, featuring top-notch options ranging from budget-friendly drugstore choices to luxurious high-end picks. Trust us, these picks are so good, they'll be giving your salon a run for its money!
Redken Acidic Color Gloss
Tried by our very own editors, Redken's Acidic Color gloss is a standout in the brand's newest release, featuring a comprehensive line-up including color gloss shampoo, conditioner, and a leave-in heat protectant for all your hair care needs. Not only did it leave our hair looking fresh out of the salon, it also smelled incredible. Whether you have a balayage or a rich dark brown color, this gloss does the job of adding shine to your hair and prevents any dullness from peeping through.
Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse
We love this Neroli oil-infused formula from Drybar's glossing rinse since it only needs a 10-second post-shampoo step for a glossy top coat. With advanced Reverse-Micellar Technology and an amino acid complex, it quickly smooths hair, leaving a silky, high-shine finish almost instantly.
Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Sheer Clear Hair Gloss Treatment
Pureology's Color Fanatic Top Coat + Sheer hair gloss stands out as a top at-home solution, offering up to eight washes of impressive color enhancement. Infused with oat milk and camellia oil, it swiftly softens and conditions hair and is available in four shades with a delightful rose garden scent.
Oribe Curl Gloss Hydration & Hold
Elevate your curls with the luxurious scent of this Oribe curl gloss, reminiscent of summer in southern France with notes of bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood. Simply apply a few dollops of this lightweight gel to damp hair before diffusing or air-drying, and let the deeply hydrating blend of passionflower extract, cupuacu, Brazilian jicama and nut, and aloe vera work its magic.
Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss
Explore eight stunning tints, including the clear Crystal Quartz, offering options for everyone eager to try these TikTok-viral Signature Hair Glosses. This water-based, in-shower treatment, complete with an activator and toner mix, ensures your color stays fresh and vibrant between salon appointments.
Ouai Hair Gloss
Seamlessly integrate this in-shower gloss into your routine: apply post-shampoo and conditioning, wait five minutes, then rinse for noticeably smoother, shinier hair that treats damage and minimizes color fading. What distinguishes the Ouai hair gloss is its enhanced results with heat styling—plus, it provides defense up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit without requiring a separate heat protectant.
Amika Flash Instant Shine Conditioner
For those who crave a quick color refresh and brilliant shine in under 60 seconds, this at-home hair gloss mask delivers. The fast-acting blend of amino acids, flax seed, and antioxidants rejuvenates both natural and color-treated hair in just one minute.
R+Co Gemstone Ultra Shine Glossing Treatment
Achieve salon-level shine effortlessly with this R+Co gloss, making your hair look luxuriously expensive. It's also a 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free formula making it a guilt-free must-have in your hair care routine.
Glaze Super Color Conditioning Gloss
In just 10 minutes, this color-correcting gloss transforms dull hair into a shiny and vibrant masterpiece. Suitable for all hair textures, Glaze comes in various shades, including a clear option, and requires no mixing. The added deep conditioner ensures lasting color deposits for up to 10 washes.
Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss
Suitable for everyone, this incredible hair gloss is completely clear, enhancing shine without altering your hair color. The result? Extra vibrancy that accentuates your existing hair color.
