Inside Stormi Webster's Wildly Extravagant World

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, is celebrating her 6th birthday on Feb. 1—but best-life energy is an everyday occasion for the mogul-in-training.

Watch: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Twin at Paris Fashion Week

Stormi Webster just got back from Paris Fashion Week, an experience that at least sounds hard to top, but surely mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott will come up with some other fun things to do to celebrate her birthday this year. 

She is turning 6, after all.

And it isn't Stormi's fault that her parties—which started with an ASTROWORLD-inspired carnival for her big 0-1—are always on the elaborate side. They're never without celebrity guests, starting with her own huge family, and in 2022 she and cousin Chicago West had a joint fourth-birthday party featuring Barbies and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls galore.

But it's not as if there needs to be an occasion to celebrate Stormi.

"I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I'm always doing special things for her," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence for Interview last fall, noting that she had mini versions of the launch pieces from her clothing label Khy made for her daughter and potential heir to the Lip Kit throne.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Kids Stormi and Aire Celebrate Mother's Day 2023

"Stormi is my legacy," the 26-year-old, who also shares son Aire Webster (who's turning 2 on Feb. 2) with Travis, told tmrw in 2021. "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."

For now, playing with her mom's makeup is enough training in the product-testing and branding department. And rest assured Kylie has impressed upon Stormi that it is literally her mom's makeup, saying in Interview, "I like to always show her my name's on the lipstick."

But the lessons flow both ways, and Kylie has credited her eldest child with her refreshed outlook on beauty standards.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything," she told WSJ. Magazine in October. "I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."

At the same time, it's never too early to learn how to accessorize self-confidence with luxury goods. Mother and her then-5-year-old made the fashionable rounds, including a Jean Paul Gaultier cocktail party, last spring in New York when Kylie was in town for the Met Gala—where Stormi escorted her to the venue but was too young for the main event, which enforces a strict older-than-kindergarten age limit. And in January they twinned in all black at Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 runway show in Paris and in red at the Jacquemus show "Les Sculptures," where fellow VIPs included Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow.

Also in the category of less-usual for a child, Stormi made a cameo onstage at one of her father's concerts in October and contributed a spoken-word vocal to his 2023 album Utopia. But she does regular-kid stuff, too. 

The eighth of Kris Jenner's 13 grandchildren digs Barbie, baking cupcakes, being a big sister and hanging out with her army of cousins. And, just like any sentient being, she loves a Target run—albeit with a security detail.

Stormi "actually has a lot of love for them," Kylie, explaining that she didn't hire security until she got pregnant and has had the same two guards in rotation for five-plus years, said in Interview. "I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship."

And whether she's on a trip to the pumpkin patch for Halloween or sporting her best pair of bunny ears for an Easter luncheon, Stormi radiates best-life energy, usually while wearing haute cute-ture. In honor of her sixth birthday, celebrate with the most adorable moments from her undeniably fabulous world:

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Pictures, Please

Is Stormi the only kid in her kindergarten class who just flew in from Paris Fashion Week? She twinned with her mom at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 24.

Instagram
Graduation

Kylie celebrated Stormi's pre-kindergarten graduation with an adorable post to Instagram captioned, "my sweet girl graduated pre-k today."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Siblings

Stormi feeds her baby brother.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Fashion Scene

Kylie and Stormi wore mermaid-inspired ensembles for the Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster party in New York in May 2023.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Stormi makes a cameo in her mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

TikTok
Cool Girls

Kylie captioned a TikTok video in October 2022, "pov being the coolest in the family."

TikTok
TikTok Stars

In a July TikTok video, Kylie and Stormi mouthed the words to the viral audio, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

Tiktok
Shopping Spree

Kylie took "my baby" Stormi for a shopping spree at Ulta Beauty in June 2022, picking out Kylie Cosmetics products together.

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

photos
