Inside Stormi Webster's Wildly Extravagant World

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Twin at Paris Fashion Week

Stormi Webster just got back from Paris Fashion Week, an experience that at least sounds hard to top, but surely mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott will come up with some other fun things to do to celebrate her birthday this year.

She is turning 6, after all.

And it isn't Stormi's fault that her parties—which started with an ASTROWORLD-inspired carnival for her big 0-1—are always on the elaborate side. They're never without celebrity guests, starting with her own huge family, and in 2022 she and cousin Chicago West had a joint fourth-birthday party featuring Barbies and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls galore.

But it's not as if there needs to be an occasion to celebrate Stormi.

"I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I'm always doing special things for her," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence for Interview last fall, noting that she had mini versions of the launch pieces from her clothing label Khy made for her daughter and potential heir to the Lip Kit throne.