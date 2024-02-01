Inside Stormi Webster's Wildly Extravagant World

Stormi Webster just got back from Paris Fashion Week, an experience that at least sounds hard to top, but surely mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott will come up with some other fun things to do to celebrate her birthday this year.
She is turning 6, after all.
And it isn't Stormi's fault that her parties—which started with an ASTROWORLD-inspired carnival for her big 0-1—are always on the elaborate side. They're never without celebrity guests, starting with her own huge family, and in 2022 she and cousin Chicago West had a joint fourth-birthday party featuring Barbies and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls galore.
But it's not as if there needs to be an occasion to celebrate Stormi.
"I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I'm always doing special things for her," Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence for Interview last fall, noting that she had mini versions of the launch pieces from her clothing label Khy made for her daughter and potential heir to the Lip Kit throne.
"Stormi is my legacy," the 26-year-old, who also shares son Aire Webster (who's turning 2 on Feb. 2) with Travis, told tmrw in 2021. "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."
For now, playing with her mom's makeup is enough training in the product-testing and branding department. And rest assured Kylie has impressed upon Stormi that it is literally her mom's makeup, saying in Interview, "I like to always show her my name's on the lipstick."
But the lessons flow both ways, and Kylie has credited her eldest child with her refreshed outlook on beauty standards.
"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything," she told WSJ. Magazine in October. "I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."
At the same time, it's never too early to learn how to accessorize self-confidence with luxury goods. Mother and her then-5-year-old made the fashionable rounds, including a Jean Paul Gaultier cocktail party, last spring in New York when Kylie was in town for the Met Gala—where Stormi escorted her to the venue but was too young for the main event, which enforces a strict older-than-kindergarten age limit. And in January they twinned in all black at Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 runway show in Paris and in red at the Jacquemus show "Les Sculptures," where fellow VIPs included Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow.
Also in the category of less-usual for a child, Stormi made a cameo onstage at one of her father's concerts in October and contributed a spoken-word vocal to his 2023 album Utopia. But she does regular-kid stuff, too.
The eighth of Kris Jenner's 13 grandchildren digs Barbie, baking cupcakes, being a big sister and hanging out with her army of cousins. And, just like any sentient being, she loves a Target run—albeit with a security detail.
Stormi "actually has a lot of love for them," Kylie, explaining that she didn't hire security until she got pregnant and has had the same two guards in rotation for five-plus years, said in Interview. "I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship."
And whether she's on a trip to the pumpkin patch for Halloween or sporting her best pair of bunny ears for an Easter luncheon, Stormi radiates best-life energy, usually while wearing haute cute-ture. In honor of her sixth birthday, celebrate with the most adorable moments from her undeniably fabulous world: