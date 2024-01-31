Exclusive

Below Deck's Ben Willoughby Reveals the Real Reason for Camille Lamb Breakup

Nearly one year after announcing his split from fellow Below Deck star Camille Lamb, Ben Willoughby finally admitted what caused their messy breakup ahead of season 11 of the Bravo series.

By Brett Malec Jan 31, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesCheatingCouplesBelow Deck
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Unfortunately for Below Deck's Ben Willoughby, his boatmance with Camille Lamb couldn't stay afloat.

In fact, nearly a year after the Bravo series' season 10 finale, he is finally revealing what led to their breakup.

"Hindsight's a beautiful thing, but it's also a pain in the a--," Ben exclusively told E! News. "Looking back on it, going on almost two years now, I was way more invested than she was. You didn't get to see a lot of the behind the scenes. It was very cute, it was very endearing our relationship, but then once the camera stopped, it was all her."

After filming, a betrayal on Camille's part was the last straw for him, the Lead Deckhand revealed.

"I'd been in Australia for about two weeks and then I decided to fly back to see her because she was missing me," the Aussie native recounted. "She said she really wanted to be with me in Florida, so I made the decision to head over to Florida. Got there and decided she wasn't faithful."

photos
The Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings Ever

After discovering the Stew's cheating, the reality stars ended all contact with one another.

"We're not in touch anymore," Ben shared, "but I think I got her at her best."

Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Fast forward to Below Deck's upcoming season 11 and fans will see Ben move on with not one, but multiple ladies working aboard the M/Y St. David.

"It wouldn't be me if there wasn't a boatmance or two," he joked. "When I walked on board this season I liked my chances a little bit. I was like, 'I might be the head deck here so I've got a little bit of interest from the ladies early on.' Also, I've never had a working romance with someone in the same department, so that's definitely a new learning curve for me and it's definitely new water so I have to navigate."

See Ben's new boatmances play out when Below Deck returns Monday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to meet all of the season 11 crewmembers.

Trending Stories

1

Proof Donna Kelce Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into Family's Cheer Squad

2

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

3

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

Bravo

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Bravo

Chief Stew Frasier Olender

Bravo

Deckhand Ben Willoughby

Bravo

Deckhand Kyle Stillie

Bravo

Stew Xandi Olivier

Bravo

Stew Barbie Pascual

Bravo

Stew Cat Baugh

Bravo

Deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis 

Bravo

Chef Anthony Iracane

Bravo

Bosun Jared Woodin

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Proof Donna Kelce Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into Family's Cheer Squad

2

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

3

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

4

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce

5

One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42