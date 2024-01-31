Below Deck's Ben Willoughby Reveals the Real Reason for Camille Lamb Breakup

Unfortunately for Below Deck's Ben Willoughby, his boatmance with Camille Lamb couldn't stay afloat.
In fact, nearly a year after the Bravo series' season 10 finale, he is finally revealing what led to their breakup.
"Hindsight's a beautiful thing, but it's also a pain in the a--," Ben exclusively told E! News. "Looking back on it, going on almost two years now, I was way more invested than she was. You didn't get to see a lot of the behind the scenes. It was very cute, it was very endearing our relationship, but then once the camera stopped, it was all her."
After filming, a betrayal on Camille's part was the last straw for him, the Lead Deckhand revealed.
"I'd been in Australia for about two weeks and then I decided to fly back to see her because she was missing me," the Aussie native recounted. "She said she really wanted to be with me in Florida, so I made the decision to head over to Florida. Got there and decided she wasn't faithful."
After discovering the Stew's cheating, the reality stars ended all contact with one another.
"We're not in touch anymore," Ben shared, "but I think I got her at her best."
Fast forward to Below Deck's upcoming season 11 and fans will see Ben move on with not one, but multiple ladies working aboard the M/Y St. David.
"It wouldn't be me if there wasn't a boatmance or two," he joked. "When I walked on board this season I liked my chances a little bit. I was like, 'I might be the head deck here so I've got a little bit of interest from the ladies early on.' Also, I've never had a working romance with someone in the same department, so that's definitely a new learning curve for me and it's definitely new water so I have to navigate."
See Ben's new boatmances play out when Below Deck returns Monday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to meet all of the season 11 crewmembers.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)