Below Deck's Ben Willoughby Reveals the Real Reason for Camille Lamb Breakup

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Unfortunately for Below Deck's Ben Willoughby, his boatmance with Camille Lamb couldn't stay afloat.

In fact, nearly a year after the Bravo series' season 10 finale, he is finally revealing what led to their breakup.

"Hindsight's a beautiful thing, but it's also a pain in the a--," Ben exclusively told E! News. "Looking back on it, going on almost two years now, I was way more invested than she was. You didn't get to see a lot of the behind the scenes. It was very cute, it was very endearing our relationship, but then once the camera stopped, it was all her."

After filming, a betrayal on Camille's part was the last straw for him, the Lead Deckhand revealed.

"I'd been in Australia for about two weeks and then I decided to fly back to see her because she was missing me," the Aussie native recounted. "She said she really wanted to be with me in Florida, so I made the decision to head over to Florida. Got there and decided she wasn't faithful."