Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Is Married

Candace Cameron Bure has officially added a new daughter to her full house.
The Full House star shared that her and husband Valeri Bure's son Lev, 23, has tied to the knot with Elliot Dunham, giving followers a glimpse at the recent nuptials.
"I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," Candace wrote on Instagram Jan. 30. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with."
Candace was beaming with joy in the wedding photos, posing with the bride and groom and her children, daughter Natasha, 25, and son Maksim, 22. The Great American Family network star was photographed walking Lev down the aisle and celebrating with friends and family on the dance floor during the reception.
The 47-year-old wore a gold, floor length gown for the occasion, while bridesmaid Natasha matched the rest of the girls in a black dress. The boys went for a classic look in black tuxedos, with husband Valeri, 49, opting for a velvet jacket.
"We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated," the Fuller House star continued. "What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!"
Lev and Elliot were married at the Charles Drug Winery in Napa, California, which is just a short distance from Candace and Valeri's Bure Family Winery where Lev serves as vice president.
Candace revealed Lev and Elliott's engagement back in November, telling Us Weekly at the time that when it came to wedding planning, "I'm learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive." (Lev was previously engaged to Taylor Hutchison in 2020, but they split the following year.)
And prior to the nuptials, the actress reflected on the impending change in the family dynamic, especially during the holiday season. "We'll see how the holidays work out in that way," she added. "Now it's, like, two families. We'll probably be vying for the kids every year."