Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Is Married

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Candace Cameron Bure has officially added a new daughter to her full house.

The Full House star shared that her and husband Valeri Bure's son Lev, 23, has tied to the knot with Elliot Dunham, giving followers a glimpse at the recent nuptials.

"I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," Candace wrote on Instagram Jan. 30. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with."

Candace was beaming with joy in the wedding photos, posing with the bride and groom and her children, daughter Natasha, 25, and son Maksim, 22. The Great American Family network star was photographed walking Lev down the aisle and celebrating with friends and family on the dance floor during the reception.

The 47-year-old wore a gold, floor length gown for the occasion, while bridesmaid Natasha matched the rest of the girls in a black dress. The boys went for a classic look in black tuxedos, with husband Valeri, 49, opting for a velvet jacket.