Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Dead at 91

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Somewhere, there's a new place for Chita Rivera.

The Broadway legend—who originated the role of Anita in West Side Story—died on Jan. 30. She was 91.

"It is with great sadness that Lisa Mordente, the daughter of Chita Rivera announces the death of her beloved mother," read a statement shared with E! News through Rivera's rep Merle Frimark, "who died peacefully after a brief illness."

No other details surrounding Rivera's death have been revealed. However, the statement notes the funeral will be private and that details surrounding a memorial service will be shared in due course.

A personal statement from Frimark, shared in addition to Mordente's statement, noted, "It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years."

Rivera was one of Broadway's most celebrated performers, with a career that spanned over seven decades on the stage. Throughout her tenure, she was nominated for 10 Tony awards, winning twice for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for The Rink in 1984 and Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993.