This Michael Kors $398 Crossbody Can Be Yours For Just $63, Plus More Deals Up to 82% off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pssst…get over here. Did you know that designer bags don't have to break the bank? Yeah, it's true. Wait, why am I whispering? Listen, if you want to stock your closet with well-made bags that are cute, stylish, and affordable, then Michael Kors is where you want to be shopping. And, if you're like, "hmm, isn't that kind of expensive?" Well, I'm here to tell you that there is a huge sale going on with tons of crossbodies, handbags, totes, and purses, and you can save up to 82%.
And, that's not all. The deals keep mounting because you can score an additional 20% off when you use code 20MORE at checkout. That means you can get a chic $398 crossbody is just $69, and you save $329 (which you can use towards more Michael Kors bags). Best of all, these best selling bags come in so many different colors and styles, you're sure to find one that matches your aesthetic. But, this deal won't last forever, so start scrolling, clicking, adding to cart, and save big.
Sonia Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Available in primrose, light cream, black, and luggage, this small leather bag is effortlessly chic. Plus, you can carry it over your shoulder or adjust the chain and carry it as a hand purse. Reviewers rave that it's just big enough for your daily essentials, and you'll rave about the $79 price tag.
Bedford Medium Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Apply code 20MORE to get this $198 tote bag for just $71. It's leather and comes in a soft buttermilk color that goes with just about any outfit. Reviewers love the roomy size and report that the bag is ideal for work and the weekends.
Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
This soft leather crossbody can go from day to night without a problem, and with a choice of eight colors, you're sure to find one that fits your vibe. It was originally $398, but you can snag it for just $79. One reviewer glowed, "Cute lil bag that would go with all the outfits...My go to bag."
Jet Set Large Logo Crossbody Bag
If you're looking for your new everyday bag, this crossbody is it. It also happens to be the #2 best seller on the Michael Kors site, so get it in your cart quick. You can get it in brown, vanilla, or pink, and it's just $69.
Small Saffiano Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag
Don't forget to use code 20MORE to get this leather crossbody for just $63. It's available in electric pink, cider, and black, and one wise shopper confessed, "Had bought to gift someone but now keeping it for myself."
Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Look out, this leather crossbody is the #3 best seller on the Michael Kors site, and it can be yours for just $63 (use code 20MORE at checkout). You can get it in nine different colors, from primrose to electric pink, but the red featured here is the perfect pop of color for Valentine's Day.
Jet Set Travel Medium Dome Crossbody Bag
Comfy and stylish, this crossbody bag is just what you need for errands, the office, happy hour, weddings, and more. Originally priced at $398, you can get it for just $69 and add it to your rotation. It's also backed by glowing reviews, many of which describe it as "gorgeous" and "perfect."
Pair your new Michael Kors bag with these super cute work pants that TikTok is all about (oh, and they're on sale).