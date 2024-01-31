This Michael Kors $398 Crossbody Can Be Yours For Just $63, Plus More Deals Up to 82% off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pssst…get over here. Did you know that designer bags don't have to break the bank? Yeah, it's true. Wait, why am I whispering? Listen, if you want to stock your closet with well-made bags that are cute, stylish, and affordable, then Michael Kors is where you want to be shopping. And, if you're like, "hmm, isn't that kind of expensive?" Well, I'm here to tell you that there is a huge sale going on with tons of crossbodies, handbags, totes, and purses, and you can save up to 82%.

And, that's not all. The deals keep mounting because you can score an additional 20% off when you use code 20MORE at checkout. That means you can get a chic $398 crossbody is just $69, and you save $329 (which you can use towards more Michael Kors bags). Best of all, these best selling bags come in so many different colors and styles, you're sure to find one that matches your aesthetic. But, this deal won't last forever, so start scrolling, clicking, adding to cart, and save big.