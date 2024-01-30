Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is busy keeping up with her blended family.

The Kardashians star gave fans another peek inside her and Travis Barker's world since they welcomed son Rocky nearly three months ago—and it included a sweet twinning moment with their baby boy.

Kourtney shared a snap of herself wearing a white Versace robe as she held Rocky, who donned a coordinating ensemble. As she made it clear in the caption of her Jan. 30 post, she's in total "blisssss."

And her family and friends couldn't get enough of the precious photo.

Kris Jenner called the little one "Heaven sent," and Khadijah Haqq gushed "look at him point at you." And when pal Allie Rizzo urged her to "stay in the bliss bubble," Kourtney expressed how she doesn't "want to ever leave it."

Since Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November, the couple have shared a few glimpses of their newest family member with fans. These have included pictures of the Poosh founder feeding their baby boy and the Blink-182 drummer giving him a kiss.