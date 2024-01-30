Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

Nearly three months after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky, the reality star shared a new photo of their baby boy and reflected on how she's been in "blisssss."

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is busy keeping up with her blended family. 

The Kardashians star gave fans another peek inside her and Travis Barker's world since they welcomed son Rocky nearly three months ago—and it included a sweet twinning moment with their baby boy.

Kourtney shared a snap of herself wearing a white Versace robe as she held Rocky, who donned a coordinating ensemble. As she made it clear in the caption of her Jan. 30 post, she's in total "blisssss."

And her family and friends couldn't get enough of the precious photo.

Kris Jenner called the little one "Heaven sent," and Khadijah Haqq gushed "look at him point at you." And when pal Allie Rizzo urged her to "stay in the bliss bubble," Kourtney expressed how she doesn't "want to ever leave it." 

Since Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November, the couple have shared a few glimpses of their newest family member with fans. These have included pictures of the Poosh founder feeding their baby boy and the Blink-182 drummer giving him a kiss. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Shower

And while Kourtney and Travis have shielded Rocky's face from the camera, they have posted snaps of his little feet, including the adorable Christmas socks he wore for his first-ever holiday celebration.

Their older kids have also embraced their big sibling roles as Kourtney recently revealed on Poosh that her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick—one of the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick along with sons Mason Disick, 14, and Reign Disick, 9—picked out an outfit "for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."

Although, there's one thing Travis' son Landon Barker isn't willing to do: change his little brother's diapers.

"I have not," the 20-year-old—who is one of three kids Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler along with daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—said on a November episode of SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, "and I will not be."

To see more of Kourtney and Travis' blended family photos, keep reading.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

