Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is busy keeping up with her blended family.
The Kardashians star gave fans another peek inside her and Travis Barker's world since they welcomed son Rocky nearly three months ago—and it included a sweet twinning moment with their baby boy.
Kourtney shared a snap of herself wearing a white Versace robe as she held Rocky, who donned a coordinating ensemble. As she made it clear in the caption of her Jan. 30 post, she's in total "blisssss."
And her family and friends couldn't get enough of the precious photo.
Kris Jenner called the little one "Heaven sent," and Khadijah Haqq gushed "look at him point at you." And when pal Allie Rizzo urged her to "stay in the bliss bubble," Kourtney expressed how she doesn't "want to ever leave it."
Since Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November, the couple have shared a few glimpses of their newest family member with fans. These have included pictures of the Poosh founder feeding their baby boy and the Blink-182 drummer giving him a kiss.
And while Kourtney and Travis have shielded Rocky's face from the camera, they have posted snaps of his little feet, including the adorable Christmas socks he wore for his first-ever holiday celebration.
Their older kids have also embraced their big sibling roles as Kourtney recently revealed on Poosh that her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick—one of the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick along with sons Mason Disick, 14, and Reign Disick, 9—picked out an outfit "for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."
Although, there's one thing Travis' son Landon Barker isn't willing to do: change his little brother's diapers.
"I have not," the 20-year-old—who is one of three kids Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler along with daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—said on a November episode of SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, "and I will not be."
To see more of Kourtney and Travis' blended family photos, keep reading.