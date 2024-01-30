Raquel Leviss Suggests Tom Sandoval "Masterminded" Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

Watch : Rachel Leviss Says This is The “Biggest Way” Tom Sandoval Betrayed Her

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is SUR-ving up more tea on her affair with Tom Sandoval.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently hinted that her former lover orchestrated their months-long secret relationship for the benefit of the Bravo series.

"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss wondered on the Jan. 29 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."

After the scandal—he was dating her BFF Ariana Madix at the time—came to light last March, Leviss claimed she and the TomTom co-owner discussed how the fallout from their affair would come across on television.

"When we did have conversations like, ‘How is this going to play out?' He said, ‘We can be together next season,'" the 29-year-old recounted. "I think he had his motivation behind it that really escalated the situation. Whereas if it wasn't a reality TV show and we weren't all filming, I wonder if it would be like this."