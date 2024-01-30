Raquel Leviss Suggests Tom Sandoval "Masterminded" Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is SUR-ving up more tea on her affair with Tom Sandoval.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently hinted that her former lover orchestrated their months-long secret relationship for the benefit of the Bravo series.
"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss wondered on the Jan. 29 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."
After the scandal—he was dating her BFF Ariana Madix at the time—came to light last March, Leviss claimed she and the TomTom co-owner discussed how the fallout from their affair would come across on television.
"When we did have conversations like, ‘How is this going to play out?' He said, ‘We can be together next season,'" the 29-year-old recounted. "I think he had his motivation behind it that really escalated the situation. Whereas if it wasn't a reality TV show and we weren't all filming, I wonder if it would be like this."
The former beauty queen also accused Sandoval of "acting" the night they first hooked up, which went down after she and costar Charli Burnett crashed a guys' night out during season 10.
"Charli and I walk in, and who's the brightest-eyed, bushy-tailed one to see me?" Leviss said. "Who is so thrilled that I just walked in? [None] other than Tom Sandoval. And it's such B.S. too, because I heard somebody say, like, 'Oh yeah, Tom definitely knew. Producers definitely told Tom that Charli and Raquel were about the walk in.'"
"Like, he was ready for that scene," she continued. "And I'm like, 'Goddamn it! He fooled me!' Like, I thought he was actually genuinely happy to see me. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is what it feels like to actually be appreciated and feel like you're welcomed in a room and feel like somebody wants you there.' Like, the stark contrast."
At the time they first got physical, Leviss said Sandoval was the only castmember she felt she could turn to amid her drama with Katie Maloney and Lala Kent.
"This person actually cares about me and he's down to hear my side of the story," she explained. "The only person I could see was him and nobody else. And he was actually listening to me and understanding the situations I was in [where] producers were intervening and telling me to say certain things that I normally wouldn't actually say. And he understood that, like he had been there before."
Despite her latest claims, Sandoval recently revealed he and Leviss were much more than just a fling.
"We were best friends," the 40-year-old lamented last month on the Two T's in a Pod podcast.. "It's heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She's not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it's deeper than that."
See the fallout from their affair continue when Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading for a full recap over everything that's happened since VPR's season 10 Scandoval controversy.
