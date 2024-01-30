The Best Wide-Leg Jeans for Curvy and Petite Women Who Are Tired of Searching for the Perfect Pair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a 5'1 petite and curvy girly who loves to follow trends (even if it takes me a little while to warm up to them), I think I can speak for us all when we say that there's no other article of clothing that's harder to find than jeans. Yes, we've probably all been through the struggle of being on the verge of tears as we try to pull up a pair of non-stretchy-washed denim over our thick thighs in fitting rooms. And once we do get them on, most are outrageously long on us (thanks parents for my short girl genes). So, once the baggy jeans trend started gaining more traction, completely blowing our beloved skinny jeans out of the market (RIP), I was very much hesitant to let go of my skinny ones and welcome the Gen-Z-approved baggy jeans into my life especially because it took me so long to finally find the perfect pair of jeans that didn't need alterations.
But here we are, and I'm finally ready to jump on the bandwagon. Which means I did all the hard work for you and rounded up all the best wide-leg jeans that not only offer petite sizing (ahem, thank you Abercrombie!) but also offer a wide variety of waist sizes for my fellow curvy girls out there. Gone are the days of stressing in fitting rooms, keep scrolling for our top wide-leg jean picks that made the cut and actually fit like how they should.
Abercrombie Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean
Featuring knee blowout details and a clean hem, Abercrombie really knows how to make jeans for everyone (I mean EVERYONE) and this Curve Love low-rise baggy jeans is a prime example. Not only does it contain a built-in stretch for additional comfort, it also comes in a variety of lengths to choose from, so you never have to worry about visiting the tailor ever again.
Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Women's Jeans
While Levi's is known to have dominated the denim game, it took me a while to find the perfect pair of wide-leg jeans that sat on my hips and fit just right. But once I found these hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening Ribcage ones, my search was over. This one is a great option if you're looking for a classic pair of jeans that can be dressed up or down.
Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Another fave of mine from Abercrombie's Curve Love line, these loose jeans hug you in all the right places and sit right above your waistline for a snatched look. What's not to love?
Uniqlo Wide Straight Jeans
If you're on the hunt for a more straight-cut baggy jean, these jeans from Uniqlo are exactly what you need. They're short girl-approved by moi, and give off an edgier look thanks to their relaxed fit.
Mango Wideleg mid-rise jeans
While these are on the longer side, they actually weren't outrageously long on me like most standard jeans are. So, if you're someone who loves to wear heels, these Mango mid-rise jeans would fit you perfectly. They're also a great option if you're not a fan of the high-waisted fit, since they fall right below the hipline.
Everlane The Way-High Sailor Jean
Available in four denim shades, these Sailor jeans from Everlane are low-stretch so they'll never lose their shape—just make sure to size up since these do run small. But once you find the right ones, you'll immediately fall in love with their unique fit and style.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Non-Stretch Balloon Ankle Jeans
If you're on a budget, look no further than these incredible Old Navy Balloon Ankle jeans. They're currently on sale for a whopping $22 and come in a petite size for us shorties, so while you're at it, grab two!
Madewell The Petite Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Nothing feels better than jeans that have already been broken in, and that's why I fell in love with Madewell's Petite Perfect Vintage wide-leg jeans which are made from their best-selling Heritage Stretch denim. Not only are they extra comfy, they also give off that old-school look that's currently on trend.
The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans by Maeve
Offering standard, tall, petite, and plus sizing, these Colette wide-leg jeans are the perfect mod-inspired pair that elongates your legs (which is V important for us).
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
While they're not necessarily wide-leg jeans, these Levi's straight-ankle ones also deserve a special shout-out and are known to be THE jeans that everyone loves (we hear ya TikTok girlies). The best part? They're short girl and curvy girl-friendly and are currently on sale for less than $56!
Looking for the perfect capsule wardrobe staples to pair with your new jeans? Check out Mango's sale with deals up to 70% off.