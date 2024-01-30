The Best Wide-Leg Jeans for Curvy and Petite Women Who Are Tired of Searching for the Perfect Pair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a 5'1 petite and curvy girly who loves to follow trends (even if it takes me a little while to warm up to them), I think I can speak for us all when we say that there's no other article of clothing that's harder to find than jeans. Yes, we've probably all been through the struggle of being on the verge of tears as we try to pull up a pair of non-stretchy-washed denim over our thick thighs in fitting rooms. And once we do get them on, most are outrageously long on us (thanks parents for my short girl genes). So, once the baggy jeans trend started gaining more traction, completely blowing our beloved skinny jeans out of the market (RIP), I was very much hesitant to let go of my skinny ones and welcome the Gen-Z-approved baggy jeans into my life especially because it took me so long to finally find the perfect pair of jeans that didn't need alterations.

But here we are, and I'm finally ready to jump on the bandwagon. Which means I did all the hard work for you and rounded up all the best wide-leg jeans that not only offer petite sizing (ahem, thank you Abercrombie!) but also offer a wide variety of waist sizes for my fellow curvy girls out there. Gone are the days of stressing in fitting rooms, keep scrolling for our top wide-leg jean picks that made the cut and actually fit like how they should.