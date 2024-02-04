Jillian Michaels Details the No. 1 Diet Mistake People Make—Other Than Ozempic

Watch : Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

For those considering giving Ozempic a shot, trainer Jillian Michaels has some advice. In a word, don't.

"I cannot issue a strong enough warning," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, detailing her concerns about the semiglutide injectable that's been embraced as a weight loss cure-all.

In a few slim instances, she continued, she's "been convinced through the expertise of several doctors I know whose feet I worship at" that the drug, intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, could be considered as an option for losing weight. "But you better have f--king 200 pounds to lose, 150 pounds to lose, 50 percent of your body weight to lose," said Michaels. "That's the only time that I have been advised by people truly capable of advising on the subject matter, that it would be an option."

And her issues don't stem from the idea that using the weekly injection is somehow cheating.