Jillian Michaels Details the No. 1 Diet Mistake People Make—Other Than Ozempic

For those considering giving Ozempic a shot, trainer Jillian Michaels has some advice. In a word, don't.
"I cannot issue a strong enough warning," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, detailing her concerns about the semiglutide injectable that's been embraced as a weight loss cure-all.
In a few slim instances, she continued, she's "been convinced through the expertise of several doctors I know whose feet I worship at" that the drug, intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, could be considered as an option for losing weight. "But you better have f--king 200 pounds to lose, 150 pounds to lose, 50 percent of your body weight to lose," said Michaels. "That's the only time that I have been advised by people truly capable of advising on the subject matter, that it would be an option."
And her issues don't stem from the idea that using the weekly injection is somehow cheating.
"Trust me, life is hard enough," she explained. "If this was an easy way out, I would be the first one signing everybody up and selling the drugs through my website."
Rather, said the founder of The Fitness App, she feels the drug is "the opposite of an easy way out."
Even harder to stomach than potential side effects like thyroid tumors, gallbladder problems and kidney issues, plus the more commonly reported vomiting and diarrhea, said the Keeping It Real podcast host is that there's no clear path for ever getting off of the drug, "And if you do all of the meta analyses shows that you gain the weight back—two-thirds within the first year alone and then some."
Which is why The Biggest Loser alum doesn't believe the key to weight loss is something that can be injected into your body, but rather something you wear.
A big fan of smart watches (her go-to are iTOUCH Wearables) she believes using the technology to track stats like calories burned, steps taken and sleep watches is the key to committing to healthy patterns.
Among the benefits she ticked off: "Knowing how many calories you're burning in a day, knowing what foods spike your glucose, knowing how many calories you're eating in a day, knowing how many steps you've gotten."
Wearing one mid-workout, the watch can help you determine if you need to push harder or perhaps are working too hard, she continued, and "all of this information allows you to take informed actions that will deliver results."
Because Michaels feels the biggest roadblock preventing people from a healthier lifestyle isn't carbs or candy—it's not having the right tools and information to get results.
"People are like, 'Why does everybody give up? Why does everybody quit?'" she noted. "Because they're killing themselves. They're making sacrifices. They're working hard. And when they don't see the fruits of that labor, they're like, f--k this."
The key to avoiding that throw-in-the-towel-and-eat-all-the-cookies moment is to see tangible results, she continued: "And the reason the wearables are awesome, is because they give you accurate information. And with this accurate information, you can make informed choices, that yield powerful results."
Because sometimes it's not the thought that counts.
"Like I can say to you, 'Oh, you just have to have intentions and bring action to your intentions,'" noted Michaels. "But that's actually wrong. If you bring misinformed action to intentions, it's devastating." Bottom line, she said, "Knowing how to take action is going to determine if you're successful or not."
Interested in giving her way a stab? The longtime trainer walked us through her top moves.