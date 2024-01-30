Gisele Bündchen Mourns Death of Mom Vania Nonnenmacher in Moving Tribute

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Shares RARE Photo with Her 5 Sisters

Gisele Bündchen is sharing a heartbreaking goodbye message to a beloved family member.

On Jan. 30, the supermodel confirmed her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, passed away at the age of 75.

"It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of family photos. "You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you."

Gisele, who shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as former stepson Jack, 16, with ex-husband Tom Brady, went on to thank her mom for being a role model of love, strength and compassion.

"I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me," the 43-year-old added. "You will live forever through the many lives that you touched."