Why The Golden Bachelor Ladies Had a Lot of Advice for Bachelor Joey Graziadei

Listen, if Bachelor Joey Graziadei was askin' for guidance it wasn't as if Golden Bachelor alum April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower were going to zip it.

"I got plenty of advice from those women," the season 28 lead revealed to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "They let their opinion be known the entire time they were there for that episode."

Namely, the women who bonded while competing for Gerry Turner's heart—forming their ASKN friend group, a nod to their first initials—gave their take on who was there for the right reasons.

"They have first impressions and they'll let it be known," the tennis pro explained, teasing their appearance on an upcoming episode of The Bachelor. "When they felt something or they saw something, they were like, 'I like that one.'" Similarly, he continued, if they felt someone was, perhaps, not there to make friends, "They're like, 'I don't know, be careful,'" Joey recounted. "They were whispering in my ear the entire time about what they felt, what they saw."