Why The Golden Bachelor Ladies Had a Lot of Advice for Bachelor Joey Graziadei

Listen, if Bachelor Joey Graziadei was askin' for guidance it wasn't as if Golden Bachelor alum April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower were going to zip it.
"I got plenty of advice from those women," the season 28 lead revealed to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "They let their opinion be known the entire time they were there for that episode."
Namely, the women who bonded while competing for Gerry Turner's heart—forming their ASKN friend group, a nod to their first initials—gave their take on who was there for the right reasons.
"They have first impressions and they'll let it be known," the tennis pro explained, teasing their appearance on an upcoming episode of The Bachelor. "When they felt something or they saw something, they were like, 'I like that one.'" Similarly, he continued, if they felt someone was, perhaps, not there to make friends, "They're like, 'I don't know, be careful,'" Joey recounted. "They were whispering in my ear the entire time about what they felt, what they saw."
And while it was ultimately his call who was left standing at the end with a final rose and, potentially, a Neil Lane diamond, "I take it all," he said of their advice. "It's ultimately who I am and what I'm feeling, but it was great to have them. You know, they say how it is, they're the ASKN ladies."
While Joey wasn't willing to serve up any spoilers about how his season ends—"All I can tell you is I'm very happy"—he did find a friendship match in the Golden Bachelor crew.
"I've been so lucky that I got a chance to get to know them on that pickleball date I was on," he said, referencing his cameo on Gerry's sporty group date. "I got to see them more obviously on my season, connect with them through a promo that we did, connect with them on Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose. They are one of a kind. The personalities out of all those women from that season is unreal. And to be able to actually now have a relationship and connect with some of them, I'm lucky."
Very lucky.
While viewers will continue to watch his journey unfold every Monday on ABC, there's reason to believe they will be raising a champagne glass to Joey and his future wife. "I did everything I could," he said of courting 32 potential brides, "and I'm leaving it with no regrets. So I'm happy."
