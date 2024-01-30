Essentials to Keep You Warm When You’re Freezing Your Butt off Outside

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you like it or not, winter is here and that equates to: cold, cold, cold. And if you want to stay comfortable (and stylish) when you're outdoors, you have to be prepared. That means equipping yourself with the proper cold weather gear or accessories that will make you forget the temperature. So the best items to keep you warm when you're outside are heat insulating, moisture-wicking, or heat generating. If you're not sure where to start or what to look for, we've got you covered. From rechargeable hand warmers to sheepskin insoles, these are the items you'll want handy when you're in the cold outdoors.
What to Look for in Cold Weather Gear
When you're outside in the cold, it's essential to cover up your extremities – hats, gloves, boots. Keep an eye out for materials that insulate your heat (like polyester, sheepskin, or merino wool), while providing moisture-wicking capabilities. Try to avoid cotton, which absorbs sweat, takes a long time to dry, and can leave you feeling even colder.
How to Dress in the Cold
Layer, layer, layer! By layering your clothes, you can add more items or remove items based on your comfort level. And for the maximum amount of warmth, you'll need three layers: a base layer against your skin (preferably a synthetic fabric or merino wool), a fleece or puffy jacket to retain your body heat, and a waterproof (or water-resistant, if need be) outer layer that keeps out the wind and rain.
So if you find yourself outside this winter, don't stress. Just start scrolling down and pick up these items that will keep you warm and dry. The cold never felt so good.
Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear
With over 31,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this pair of thermal underwear is a popular pick. That's because they're soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, which makes them a solid choice when it comes to base layers. You can wear them under your clothes for extra warmth or wear them to bed when you want a toasty night of sleep. They're available in crewneck, scoopneck, and V-neck, plus 15 colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Available in 26 colors and sizes X-Small to 6X-Large, this Amazon Essentials full-zip jacket has something for everyone. Made of soft, heat-insulating fleece, it's a great option for a middle layer in the winter or wearing over a t-shirt in the fall. It comes with over 37,000 5-star reviews, where shoppers have called it "warm" and "perfect," and the zippered pockets are ideal for carrying your phone, wallet, or keys.
OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1-Pack
If your hands are always cold, no matter what kind of gloves or mittens you wear, then you need these rechargeable hand warmers. You get two in a pack and feature three temperature setting. They easily fit in your hand or pocket, and you'll get up to 8 hours of warmth on a single charge via USB-C.
UGG Women's Sheepskin Insole
Sheepskin is naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating, which makes these UGG insoles a cold weather essential. Just slip them into your shoes -- reviewers rave that they can make your shoes feel like new again.
NovForth Winter Neck Warmer
Keep your neck toasty and protected with this popular neck warmer. It features a ribbed design on the outside and a faux fur on the inside, so it's moisture-wicking and super soft. One shopper noted, "fits my neck without strangling me. It's fuzzy on the inside and keep my neck comfortable in below zero temps. It's stretchy enough to pull up over my nose when it really got nasty outside."
FURTALK Womens Winter Knitted Beanie Hat
This knitted hat comes with over 15,000 5-star Amazon reviews, many of which rave that it's "cute," "warm," and "perfect." It's made of soft acrylic that will keep in warmth and wick away sweat, and it comes in 22 colors. And there's a stylish pom pom on the top that can even be removed if you're in the mood for a different look.
DG Hill Winter Thermal Socks, 2-Pack
Lined with a cozy, brushed fleece interior, these thermal socks will keep you warm and dry all winter long. They come in a few sizes and colors, plus the option of a two or a four-pack. They're machine washable, come with over 17,000 5-star Amazon reviews, and one user glowed, "feet felt warm as soon as I put them on."
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Make sure your feet are warm and toasty with this pair of Columbia snow boots. They feature a waterproof leather upper, a grippy outsole, and a faux fur collar to make sure your natural heat stays in the boot. According to the brand, they're rated -25F/-32C for cold, heavy snow days and reviewers rave that they handle inclement weather like a champ.
Achiou Winter Gloves
These winter gloves are made of an acrylic fiber with a super soft and warm lining, that retains heat (according to the brand) and you can even use your phone or tablet with them on. They're backed by over 34,000 5-star Amazon reviews, hundreds of which report that they're "warm," "good quality," and one raving, "everything I was looking for."
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
Designed with interior panels to retain your body heat, this synthetic down jacket is perfect for the cold outdoors. The faux fur trim on the hood is removable, and the jacket itself comes in 13 colors. The longer length will keep your butt warm, it comes with tons of pockets, and it's 58% off right now, which is extra nice.
HotHands Hand Warmers, 40-Pack
This 40-pack of disposable hand warmers means you always have a little bit of heat on hand. Leave them in your pockets, bag, car, or wherever you're going. Just shake to activate and you'll have up to 30 minutes of warmth. Then dispose when you're done.
Swiss Safe XL Mylar Blankets, 4-Pack
As a runner, I'm always thrilled to see mylar blankets at the finish line of a cold weather race. That's because they're designed to retain 90% of your heat, keeping you warm and dry in extreme conditions. This four-pack is so handy -- leave one in your bag or car for whenever you might need a toasty boost.
CamelBak Horizon,12oz Camp Mug
Keep your hot liquids hot and ready to warm you up with this CamelBack camp mug. It's double-walled for insulation, spill-resistant when it's closed, and dishwasher-safe.
SAVIOR HEAT Heated Glove Liners
With a full charge, these heated gloves can give you up to 6 hours of warmth. There are three temperature settings, and you can even use your devices when you're wearing them.