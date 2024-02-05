Jenna Ortega’s Thoughts on Beetlejuice 2 Costar Wyonna Ryder Will Make You Excited for Showtime

Watch : ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Promises More Horror in Season 2!

You don't have to tell Jenna Ortega twice—let alone three times—that she's lucky to work with Winona Ryder.

The Wednesday star recalled her experience playing the daughter to the Stranger Things star's iconic goth Lydia Deetz in the forthcoming Beetlejuice 2.

"Winona is just the loveliest, sweetest—just one of my favorite people I think I've ever met," Jenna exclusively told E! News. "I love her a lot and I felt really grateful to get to know her and work with her—she is just an angel on this planet."

And while it was her first opportunity to star alongside the Heathers actress, Jenna was in her element on the Beetlejuice sequel's set. In fact, the film—which features returning stars Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara and releases in September—is directed by Tim Burton, whom the 21-year-old works closely with on Wednesday.

Season two of the hit Netflix show is still "far out" from shooting, but Jenna has kept busy, not only taking on producing duties for the upcoming installment, but also with other projects like The Weeknd's untitled feature debut.