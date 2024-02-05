Jenna Ortega’s Thoughts on Beetlejuice 2 Costar Wyonna Ryder Will Make You Excited for Showtime

You don't have to tell Jenna Ortega twice—let alone three times—that she's lucky to work with Winona Ryder.
The Wednesday star recalled her experience playing the daughter to the Stranger Things star's iconic goth Lydia Deetz in the forthcoming Beetlejuice 2.
"Winona is just the loveliest, sweetest—just one of my favorite people I think I've ever met," Jenna exclusively told E! News. "I love her a lot and I felt really grateful to get to know her and work with her—she is just an angel on this planet."
And while it was her first opportunity to star alongside the Heathers actress, Jenna was in her element on the Beetlejuice sequel's set. In fact, the film—which features returning stars Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara and releases in September—is directed by Tim Burton, whom the 21-year-old works closely with on Wednesday.
Season two of the hit Netflix show is still "far out" from shooting, but Jenna has kept busy, not only taking on producing duties for the upcoming installment, but also with other projects like The Weeknd's untitled feature debut.
Despite remaining mum on revealing any details about the film's top-secret plot, she did gush over sharing the screen with Saltburn's Barry Keoghan.
"I think he's one of the most talented—if not the most talented—of his generation," Jenna explained. "It's been really wonderful—not only watching him grow and succeed—but to even be a part of something that he was a part of is just a huge honor for me. I have so much respect for him."
And though she's often booked with mysterious and spooky roles, Jenna has one upcoming project that won't leave fans squirming in their seats: her Super Bowl LVIII ad for Doritos Dinamita chips, which, as she revealed, is a "celebration of Latin culture."
"It's so different from anything that I really get to do—anytime I'm at work I'm traumatized and crying hysterically and dying," she added of the upcoming commercial, in which she'll star alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez. "This was like a really nice creative shift—I really got to enjoy myself."
Fans can see Jenna's feel-good role for themselves during the upcoming Feb. 11 San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.